Love is Blind Habibi season two: Release date, new hosts, all we know so far

Netflix has confirmed that Love is Blind Habibi will return for a second season in 2026, following the show’s debut and an Emmy nomination.

While a premiere date has not yet been announced, the new season will be released globally on Netflix, expanding the reach of the Arabic-language dating series beyond the Middle East and North Africa.

When will Love is Blind: Habibi season two be released?

Netflix has confirmed it will be released in 2026, but has not yet announced a date.

The streamer has said the new season will be launched around the world.

Who are the hosts of season two?

Season two will be hosted by celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi.

Netflix said the pair will guide a new group of Arab singles on their search for a lifelong partner – without seeing one another first.

Who hosted season one?

The first season of Love Is Blind: Habibi was hosted by celebrity couple Khaled Saqer and Elham Ali.

The change marks the most notable on-screen update announced so far.

What will season two be about?

The upcoming season will follow the same core format as its predecessor, with contestants forming emotional connections in isolation before deciding whether to meet, commit and eventually marry.

Netflix said the social experiment remains rooted in the region’s values and traditions, while continuing to explore whether love can transcend appearances once couples are face-to-face.

Who is in the cast for season two?

Netflix has not yet announced the cast for season two.

Details about the participating singles are expected to be revealed closer to the time of the show’s release.

Who was in the cast for season one?

Love is Blind Habibi is the Arabic adaptation of the hit Netflix reality show and social experiment Love is Blind. Photo: Netflix

Season one featured 20 singles, evenly split between men and women, drawn from across the Arab world. The cast represented a wide range of professions and backgrounds, with many citing family, honesty and long-term commitment as central values.

Participants came from countries including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Iraq, reflecting the show’s pan-Arab scope.

Where was Love Is Blind: Habibi season one filmed?

Season one was filmed across the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.

Scenes in the UAE were shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while key stages of the experiment – including the pods and retreat segments – were filmed at a coastal resort in Byblos, north of Beirut.

Where is season two being filmed?

Filming locations for season two have not yet been confirmed.

Netflix has not said whether the new season will return to the UAE and Lebanon or introduce new locations.

Are there any format changes in season two?

Netflix has not confirmed whether any structural changes have been made for season two. More details are expected closer to release.

Is there a trailer or teaser yet?

Netflix has not yet released a standalone trailer or teaser for season two, but parts of the new season can be seen in its teaser for all of its 2026 Arabic content.

Are any of the season one couples still together?

At the reunion special for season one, more than a year after filming wrapped, only one couple from Love Is Blind: Habibi had gone the distance to marriage: Safa and Mohammed.

Other couples from the season have had mixed outcomes. Asma and Khatab did not marry and eventually split after a brief period together. Hajar and Simo ended their relationship before the wedding. Dounia and Chafic were dating again at reunion time but later confirmed they had parted ways in 2025. Karma and Ammar, as well as Nour and Mido, also ended their engagements.