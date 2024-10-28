Love is Blind Habibi reunion: Full relationship breakdowns and release date

The highly anticipated reunion episode of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/10/love-is-blind-habibi-netflix-cast/" target="_blank"><i>Love is Blind Habibi</i></a> is set to release Friday. And if the teaser is anything to go by, fans can expect more drama and fireworks as the cast members share their stories more than a year after the hit show was filmed. The Arab version of the international reality show and social experiment, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/why-is-love-is-blind-so-popular-netflix-s-winning-formula-proves-it-has-perfected-the-reality-show-genre-1.990943" target="_blank"><i>Love is Blind</i></a>, has been a massive success for Netflix since its debut on October 10. The show has been viewed more than 1.6 million times as of last week and ranked No 6 globally on Netflix's non-English shows chart. Similar to other versions, <i>Love is Blind Habibi</i> features 20 singles from across the Arab world – 10 men and 10 women – who are looking to find love, but who have to choose their partners without seeing each other first. Once they've chosen their prospective partners, the couples then meet for the first time and are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/21/love-is-blind-habibi-lebanon-resort/" target="_blank">flown to a luxury resort </a>where they get to spend time and get to know each other. In the final stage of the experiment, they go back to their respective lives where they get to know each other's families and friends and have 10 days to prepare for their wedding. The show was mostly filmed in Lebanon with scenes also shot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai where most of the cast members reside. <b>Note: Spoiler warning for those who have not watched the entire show</b> Of the 20 singles introduced at the beginning of <i>Love is Blind Habibi</i>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/18/love-is-blind-habibi-reunion-release-date/" target="_blank">six found their partners and got engaged</a>, and only one couple – Safa and Mohammed – eventually walked down the aisle. But since the show's premiere, some eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Safa and Mohammed, who are both active on social media, do not even follow each other on Instagram. And the teaser for the reunion seems to suggest some tension between the couple, as well as former partners trading barbs and insults prompting host Elham Ali to say: "Excuse me! Time out, please." Here's what to expect from the reunion episode. Connecting over their shared love of music and sense of humour, Tunisian business owner Karma and Syrian dentist Ammar hit it off right from the start. They quickly become inseparable throughout the show, each ignoring the other suitors. However, following their engagement and as they got to know each other more at the resort, Ammar's beliefs clashed with that of Karma's independent views. A passionate dancer, Karma was uncomfortable with Ammar's stance that he would never allow his wife to dance. While they tried to sort out their differences, Karma eventually called the relationship off, choosing to follow her lifelong passion rather than give it up for someone else. Fans will have to wait for the reunion to see if Ammar has changed his so-called "traditional" views to win Karma back. While the teaser does not show any interaction between the former couple, there are some sharp exchanges between Ammar and Noor, one of the other contestants. "You didn't follow the rules and ended up alone," Ammar can be seen telling Noor. Noor, not holding back, replies: "Tell me again who chose you? The man of charm and wit". And as the shot cuts to an embarrassed Karma trying to hide her face with her handbag, Noor can be seen shooting back: "True, that's why she left you." After a few tense interactions with other participants, Moroccan business owner Simo found his vibe with fashion entrepreneur Hajar, who is also from Morocco. But even as sparks flew between the two, they did not see eye-to-eye on many things, leading to a few fiery exchanges. A defining moment came during a segment at the resort where they met other participants for the first time. Simo almost came to blows with fellow participant Chafic during a heated argument, forcing Hajar to rethink her feelings for him. Simo chided Hajar for not standing up for him and suddenly exited the show. Will Simo make a comeback to explain himself? In the teaser, Hajar is heard telling Simo: "You were watching a part which is attractive". Then it cuts to a shot of Simo saying: "I have no time for you". It's unclear if he's addressing Hajar as the following the shot shows Noor saying: "You're rude". Egyptian entrepreneur and marketing director Asma and Iraqi-Canadian architect and DJ Khatab connected over their shared values and their plans for the future. But after the couple met for the first time, Asma had a change of heart and decided not to move forward to the next phase of the experiment. But in a twist, the couple returned to join other participants at the resort. It was all smooth sailing until Asma was unable to get the blessings of her parents because of the speed of their relationship. On their wedding day, Asma left Khatab at the altar, saying: "Today is not the decisive day." But she assured him she was still committed to the relationship. Fans will have to wait and see if Asma has still kept her word or if their union is over for good. In the teaser, it looks like she's been asked to explain her initial hesitance. "So many questions pop into your head the moment the door opens," she says, possibly referring to the first time she saw Khatab in the flesh. While still getting to know each other through the pods, Lebanese entrepreneur Chafic dramatically professed his love to Saudi-Moroccan content creator Dounia by yelling her name from the men's lounge, causing a rift with other participants he connected with. The couple got engaged soon thereafter, but after an awkward interaction at the resort involving Noor, who knew Chafic before the show, their relationship is tested. Back in the real world, Chafic and Dounia eventually decided they weren't the right fit and broke up before their wedding day. Have they sorted their differences or have they remained apart? Chafic seems to be explaining himself in the teaser, saying: "Dounia is so close to her mother and now I'm an additional layer". The relationship between Egyptian real estate consultant Mido and Lebanese model Noor was shaky from the start. Coming together after their respective primary connections got engaged to other people, the couple quickly found out at the resort that they had very little in common. A dramatic break-up soon followed, with Mido convinced Noor still has feelings for Chafic. "We're very different. Better to go different ways than disrespecting each other," Mido tells Noor. To which she replies: "Yeah, good." "Why would you make yourself a product?" Mido asks in the teaser for the reunion, likely addressing Noor, who he had complained about in the show as too obsessed with her looks. Fellow participant Chafic, who almost came to blows with Simo over Noor, can also been seen chiming in: "Maybe she's looking for an ATM machine". Noor is then shown standing up for herself, saying: "Noor is the best mix you can find". As the only couple to make it down the aisle, Iraqi finance manager Safa and Jordanian marketing manager Mohammed were meant to be. Although they faced challenges in the real world, they eventually sorted their differences, gained the blessings of both their families and said yes to a lifetime together. But since the show's premiere, there have been rumours about their relationship with some fans even questioning if they were still married. While not much is revealed in the teaser, there seems to be cracks in the relationship, with Mohammed admitting: "Yes, I'm a jealous person". Safa is then shown saying: "There's a fine line between jealousy and control". While Netflix has not officially renewed the show for a second season, the show's initial success bodes well for the future. If the show does return, it will feature a whole new cast looking to see if love is truly blind, as the first season's stars are left to continue their respective journeys privately – or on their personal social media channels, if they so choose. <i>Love is Blind Habibi season one is now streaming on Netflix</i>