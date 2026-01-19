Netflix reveals 2026 Arabic releases, from Love Is Blind, Habibi to Dubai Bling

Netflix has revealed its Arabic-language programming slate for 2026, featuring a mix of returning reality franchises, new drama series and original feature films. The titles span drama, romance, thriller, horror and unscripted entertainment, continuing the platform’s push into regional storytelling.

While the line-up includes returning favourites such as the Emmy-nominated Love is Blind, Habibi, Alkhallat+ and Dubai Bling, release dates for the films have yet to be announced.

Here are the projects announced so far:

From The Ashes: The Pit

From The Ashes: The Pitt is a sequel to the successful 2024 thriller. Photo: Netflix

A follow-up to From the Ashes, one of the most globally successful Arabic-language Netflix releases, the film centres on three former friends forced into a reckoning after becoming trapped in a pit during a schoolyard collapse. Starring Moudi Abdullah, Aseel Morya, Aseel Seraj and Wafa Al Wafi, the story explores fractured friendships, guilt and unresolved trauma under mounting pressure.

Release date: January 22

AlKhallat+ – Season 1

The AlKhallat franchise returns in episodic form, shifting from feature-length storytelling to a series structure. Each episode presents a standalone narrative set in the desert, with a rotating cast and several directorial debuts, blending social satire with dark humour.

Release date: TBC

Chasing Shadows

This crime drama is built around a cat-and-mouse dynamic between a master con artist and a determined detective. The series stars Abdullah El Seif, Ali Kakooli, Fay Fouad and Shereen Reda.

Release date: TBC

Love Is Blind, Habibi – Season 2

The regional adaptation of Netflix’s global dating format returns following its first season and an Emmy nomination. The series again tests whether relationships formed without seeing one another can withstand cultural expectations and real-world pressures.

Release date: TBC

Love in Slow Motion (film)

A romantic comedy starring Nour Alghandour and Ali Kakooli, the film is centred on a woman reassessing her relationships after her best friend’s sudden engagement. Produced by Eagle Films, the project follows Alghandour’s earlier Netflix success, Honeymoonish.

Release date: TBC

Obsess (series)

A psychological horror series starring Yagoub Alfarhan and Haya Abdel Salam. The story follows a man returning home to confront unresolved memories, as the line between reality and psychological torment begins to blur.

Release date: TBC

Dubai Bling – Season 4 (series)

Dubai Bling's third season featured three new cast members. Photo: Netflix

The Dubai-set reality show returns with a new season, bringing back familiar cast members alongside new additions, as rivalries and shifting alliances play out within the city’s social elite. While the third season featured three new cast members, there is no word on new names for the next batch of episodes.

Release date: TBC