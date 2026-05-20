US Senate advances war powers resolution on Iran

​The ​US ⁠Senate on Tuesday ⁠advanced a ​war powers ⁠resolution that ⁠would ​end ⁠the ‌Iran ​war unless President Donald Trump obtains congressional authorisation.

Senators approved a motion to discharge the resolution from committee in a 50 to 47 vote.

Four Republicans joined most Democrats in favour of advancing the resolution, with Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania the only one in his party to oppose it. Three Republicans did not vote.

It is the first time Democrats have been able to advance the war powers resolution. While the measure remains several steps from going into effect, it is a rare rebuke of Mr Trump.

The war powers resolution acts as a check on the executive's authority to involve the US military in armed conflict. A president has 60 days to conduct a military operation, and after that, the leader must request congressional approval for further actions.

Mr Trump said on Monday that he held off on a new bombardment of Iran planned for Tuesday at the request of Gulf allies. But he threatened Iran with “another big hit” if Tehran doesn’t make a deal with him.

Senate passage of the war powers resolution calling for an end to hostilities – which awaits a future vote – wouldn’t immediately force a halt to military operations.

The measure would also have to pass the Republican-controlled House before going to the President for his signature, meaning Mr Trump would be able to veto the measure before it took effect. His administration has called the war powers resolution unconstitutional.