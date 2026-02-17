Ramadan 2026: Holy month to begin in UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Wednesday, authorities have announced.

The Moon-sighting committee met at Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday and announced the new crescent moon had been spotted.

It followed a decision in Saudi Arabia that Ramadan would start in the kingdom on Wednesday after its committee also seen the crescent Moon in the sky.

President Sheikh Mohamed and the country's leaders received congratulatory messages from leaders of Arab and Islamic nations on the advent of the holy month.

"With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my sincere best wishes to the people of the UAE and across the world," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. "Ramadan is a time for reflection and generosity, and an opportunity to strengthen bonds within families and communities."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, added: "We congratulate the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic peoples on the blessed month of Ramadan.

"A generous month and a virtuous season, the month of goodness and giving, strengthening family ties, family gatherings, and the purification of souls. We ask God to return it upon us and upon you while we are in security, safety, well-being, and faith, and may God accept from us and from you our righteous deeds."

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said after the announcement: "On the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, we congratulate the people of the UAE and the Islamic nation, and we share this occasion with the world.

"Under our wise leadership, we ask God to make it a month of goodness and blessings. Ramadan is an opportunity to enhance the values of compassion and solidarity among peoples, strengthen family ties, and entrench the meanings of giving and human coexistence."

The Muslim calendar is determined by Moon phases, with each month lasting either 29 or 30 days. Islamic years last, on average, for 354 or 355 days.

The start of the holy month is determined by each country's Moon-sighting committee. In the UAE, the national committee, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council, made the decision at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after collecting reports from across the country.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic – or Hijri – lunar calendar, because it is believed to be the month in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month.

As well as abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran. Piety increases further during the last 10 days when Laylat Al Qadr falls. That night is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Also known as the night of power, or night of destiny, it is traditionally celebrated on the 27th night of Ramadan but the exact date for this year is as yet unknown. The rewards for acts of faith carried out on this night are said to be more than those for 1,000 months of worship.