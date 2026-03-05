Six injured by debris in Abu Dhabi after drones intercepted

Six people were injured by falling debris on Thursday after drones were intercepted by air defence systems in Abu Dhabi.

Authorities responded to incidents in two areas of ICAD 2, part of Abu Dhabi's Industrial City in Mussaffah. Abu Dhabi Media Office said the six, who are Pakistani and Nepalese, suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The UAE's air defence systems have dealt with a daily barrage of missile and drone attacks since Iran launched its attack on the Emirates and other Gulf countries on Saturday.

UAE air defences detected seven ballistic missiles on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said. Six of them were intercepted and destroyed, while one fell within the country's territory.

An additional 131 drones were detected, with 125 intercepted and six falling within the country's territory.

Since Iranian strikes began on Saturday, a total of 196 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 181 destroyed, 13 falling into the sea, and two missiles falling on the country's territory.

Additionally, 1,072 Iranian drones have been detected and 1,001 intercepted, while 71 have fallen within the country's territory.

Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks have resulted in three deaths of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 94 cases of minor injuries to Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish citizens.