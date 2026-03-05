- Six injured by debris from intercepted drones in Abu Dhabi
- Azerbaijan says two injured after drones fired from Iran
- Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran on day six of war
- Nine killed including family of four in Israeli attacks on Lebanon
- US sunk frigate off Sri Lanka without warning, says Araghchi
- IRGC says it struck US oil tanker in northern part of Gulf
- Charter flight from Muscat to London rescheduled
- US Senate blocks bill that would have stopped Trump's Iran campaign
- More than 1,000 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
Updated: March 05, 2026, 10:41 AM