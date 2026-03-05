Six injured by debris from intercepted drones in Abu Dhabi

Azerbaijan says two injured after drones fired from Iran

Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran on day six of war

Nine killed including family of four in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

US sunk frigate off Sri Lanka without warning, says Araghchi

IRGC says it struck US oil tanker in northern part of Gulf

Charter flight from Muscat to London rescheduled

US Senate blocks bill that would have stopped Trump's Iran campaign