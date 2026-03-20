UAE worshippers unite to perform Eid Al Fitr prayers with safety measures in place

Thousands of devoted worshippers came together at mosques across the UAE in a show of unity and celebration of faith to mark the start of Eid Al Fitr.

Family, friends and members of the community gathered to perform the traditional morning prayers that usher in one of the most significant festivals of the Islamic calendar.

This year, Eid Al Fitr is being observed against the backdrop of conflict. The UAE has defended itself against a daily barrage of air strikes from Iran since hostilities broke out on February 28.

Authorities announced this week that Eid prayers would be held indoors, not on prayer grounds or in open areas, to ensure the safety of worshippers in the UAE.

The decision was made by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai in co-ordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.

The start date of Eid was confirmed on Wednesday by the country's moon-sighting committee.

Eid Al Fitr is one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

It is a joyful occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers and the giving of gifts and charitable donations.

Extended break for workers

Public and private sector workers are enjoying a long weekend in honour of Eid Al Fitr.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced last month that the holiday for workers would begin on Thursday, March 19. Work will resume on Monday, March 23 for public and private sector employees.