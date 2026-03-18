Abu Dhabi museums and cultural sites mark Eid Al Fitr with family-friendly celebrations

Cultural sites in Abu Dhabi are preparing a programme of events that reflects the festive spirit of Eid Al Fitr. Across the capital and Al Ain, a combination of heritage-led experiences, contemporary programming and family-friendly activities will invite residents and visitors to engage with the UAE’s traditions in meaningful ways.

At the heart of the celebrations are the emirate’s museums, many of which are using the opportunity to connect audiences with local history. Delma Museum will host activities on the first day of Eid from 5pm to 8pm, with traditional performances, crafts and storytelling bringing the island’s pearling past to life. Entry is free.

In Al Ain, Al Ain Museum will mark Eid with a series of family-friendly activities, including Ayala performances, storytelling sessions and hands-on workshops for children such as creating memory frames and designing model homes. Activities will run on the first two days of Eid, with performances scheduled in the late afternoon and early evening. Entry is free.

The capital’s newest museum, Zayed National Museum, will run programming from 10am to 8pm from March 19 to 22, featuring immersive performances, workshops and storytelling centred on Emirati identity and the UAE’s Year of Family. Tickets are priced at Dh70, with free entry for seniors.

Al Maqta’a Museum will host Our Tale in the Nights of Al Maqta’a until March 23, with evening programming from 9pm to midnight. The experience expands beyond storytelling to include food stalls, retail, cultural activities and interactive elements such as a mini-zoo, creating a lively night-time gathering space. Entry is free.

Al Ain Museum will host musical and heritage celebrations. Photo: DCT Info

On Saadiyat Island, Louvre Abu Dhabi adds a cinematic dimension to the festivities with a screening of The Red Turtle on March 20 at 7pm. Directed by Michael Dudok de Wit and co-produced by Studio Ghibli, the dialogue-free animated film follows a shipwrecked man on a deserted island and unfolds as a quiet reflection on nature and human life, which is inspired by Abu Dhabi’s sea turtle conservation efforts. The screening is free, with registration required through the museum’s website.

The story follows a man stranded on a desert island whose attempts to escape are repeatedly thwarted by a mysterious red turtle. What unfolds is a quietly philosophical narrative about nature, companionship and the passage of time. The film had its premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Prize, and was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Its meditative tone and universal themes make it particularly suited to a reflective occasion such as Eid.

The Red Turtle will be screened at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wild Bunch Info

Beyond museums, Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites will host a series of community-driven events designed to bring people together. The Ghay Al Eid programme will take place across Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort and Qasr Al Muwaiji from 7pm to 10pm on March 19 and 20, featuring live Harbiya bands and Razfa performances in a setting that highlights the emirate’s heritage. Entry is free.

Souq Al Qattara will host celebrations across the first two days of Eid, from 4pm to 11pm, with a programme that includes traditional games, craft demonstrations such as Al Sadu and Al Talli, and Arabic coffee-making experiences. Entry is free.

In the capital, Qasr Al Hosn will stage Fuwalat Al Eid throughout the holiday, with timings varying between 4pm and 10pm on the first day and 9am to 8pm on subsequent days. The programme builds on the Emirati tradition of hospitality, with visitors invited to create their own fuwala using fruits and traditional sweets, alongside Ayala performances and Eidiya giveaways. Entry is free.

During Eid, these practices becomes a social ritual that reinforces bonds between families, neighbours and visitors, with homes and majlis spaces opening their doors through the day. At Qasr Al Hosn, Fuwalat Al Eid recreates this atmosphere in a public setting, allowing visitors to experience traditional hospitality, learn about its cultural significance and take part in a practice that remains central to Emirati identity.

Qasr Al Hosn will welcome guests with traditional refreshments. Photo: DCT - Abu Dhabi Info

Cultural Foundation will stage a puppet show titled Give with a Good Heart on March 21 and 22 at the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library, while Manarat Al Saadiyat will offer majlis-style gatherings and board games on March 19 and 20. All activities are free to attend.

Together, the events underscore how the emirate continues to position culture at the centre of public life. While Eid remains a deeply personal and spiritual occasion, these activities offer shared spaces where communities can gather, celebrate and reflect on the traditions that shape the UAE’s identity.