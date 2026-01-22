Podcasts
Celebrating Emirati culture at Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi

Heritage specialists discuss annual festival and historic site at the heart of the capital

In this episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews explore Abu Dhabi’s heritage through Al Hosn Festival, which runs until February 1.

They are joined by Farah Al Bakoush, acting director of Intangible Cultural Heritage at Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, to discuss the highlights of this year’s event.

She provides a sneak peek of the interactive activations not to be missed, including a heritage escape room. She also tells the podcast hosts about the crafts demonstrations, music and live cooking stations that are designed to celebrate Emirati identity and culture.

The festival takes place at Qasr Al Hosn, the oldest stone structure in Abu Dhabi. Enas and Farah speak to Asma Al Maskari, senior education specialist at Qasr Al Hosn, who tells them about the importance of the site.

The structure has transformed over time. It was first built in the 18th century as a watchtower protecting coastal trade routes. Later, a fort and a palace were constructed and, following renovation, it became a museum in 2018. Asma talks about the architecture, the rich history of Qasr Al Hosn and its role connecting the city’s past to its present.

Updated: January 22, 2026, 2:45 AM
