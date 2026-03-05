How far will the conflict expand across the Middle East?

Israel has begun a wave of strikes on Lebanon after warning residents in the south of the country to flee north of the Litani River on Wednesday.

The forced displacement order impacts about 250,000 people in 150 villages. That’s almost 5 per cent of the country’s population.

It marks a dangerous escalation as the US-Israeli war on Iran opens new fronts in the region.

It comes after Hezbollah fired rockets towards Tel Aviv and Haifa, prompting a heavy-handed response against areas of Beirut and towns in the south. More than 70 people have been killed so far and hundreds have been injured.

