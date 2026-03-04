Israel strikes near Lebanese presidential palace in widening of assault

The Israeli military carried out multiple strikes across Lebanon in the early hours of Wednesday, hitting outside Hezbollah’s traditional areas for the first time since the start of the current escalation.

The wave of attacks marked a widening of Israel’s assault, which had been largely confined to Shiite-majority areas, including Beirut’s southern suburbs, as well as eastern and southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday morning the Israeli military said it had bombed more than 100 targets in the past 24 hours alone.

One strike hit the Comfort Hotel in Baabda, south-east of Beirut, a few hundred metres from the presidential palace. It is the first time a predominantly Christian neighbourhood has been struck.

Displaced people were staying at the hotel and initial casualty figures were not available. Videos showed extensive damage, with the hotel’s mangled sign lying on the ground.

The mayor of nearby Hazmieh, Jean Al Asmar, told a local TV channel that “the building was severely damaged”. He added: “We sent a patrol to the targeted location to provide assistance, but our men were unable to approach because of the security cordon imposed by Hezbollah members.”

These claims have been rejected by other sources and the Lebanese army said it had deployed units to the scene immediately after the attack to establish a security cordon.

Play Macron warns Israel on Lebanon ground offensive Play 00:40

Lebanon’s health ministry had said earlier that Israeli strikes on residential buildings in Aramoun, a village in the Aley district of Mount Lebanon, and in Saadiyat, in the Chouf district, killed six people and wounded eight.

Both locations are south of Beirut and are not traditional Hezbollah areas.

Meanwhile, there was an overnight strike on a four-storey residential building in the eastern city of Baalbek. The attack killed at least six people and wounded 15 others. Rescue teams said two people were missing.

Israel carried out extensive air strikes across Beirut's southern suburbs at dawn on Wednesday morning, targeting several neighbourhoods in the normally densely packed area.

Multiple explosions were heard from the Haret Hreik area throughout the morning, including near a building complex where Hezbollah hosts major memorial events.

Another Israeli air strike hit Laylaki following an eviction warning. Other attacks struck the neighbourhoods of Hadath and Jamous.

Hezbollah has banned journalists from entering the southern suburb, citing safety fears.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 50 people and wounded 335, including civilians, in the latest escalation.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday condemned the killing of three paramedics in earlier Israeli strikes. Six others were injured as they helped people wounded by explosions in the southern Tyre district.

Hezbollah joined the war on Monday against the US and Israel in support of Iran, its ally, to avenge the killing of the country's supreme leader.

The Lebanese government responded by banning Hezbollah's military activities, although how it could enforce the decision remains unclear.

Hezbollah has carried out more than a dozen attacks on Israeli forces since Monday and has declared it is in an open war. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced yet again, and the conflict has escalated.

The group had not fired rockets into Israeli territory since November 2024, when a ceasefire ended 14 months of conflict between the two enemies, despite near-daily Israeli violations of the truce.