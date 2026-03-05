News

MENA

Israel now orders everyone out of Beirut's southern suburbs

Residents told to flee immediately as Israel provides designated escape routes, warning residents not to flee south

The National

March 05, 2026

  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

The Israeli army on Thursday issued an urgent warning to residents across Beirut’s southern suburbs to flee their homes immediately.

The order covering the entire area is unprecedented - in previous instances the Israeli military has issued warnings only for specific neighbourhoods around targeted buildings.

“Save your lives and evacuate your homes immediately,” said Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee.

The Israeli army provided approved escape routes for fleeing residents, telling those who reside in Burj Al Barajneh and Hadath to go east towards Mount Lebanon and those who reside in Haret Hreik and Chiyah to go north.

“You are prohibited from heading south. Any movement south may put you in danger,” Mr Adraee said.

This is a developing story ...

Updated: March 05, 2026, 1:28 PM

Most popular today

1

US-Iran latest: At least 31 killed in Israeli air strikes on Beirut and southern Lebanon

2

UAE flight updates: Etihad and Emirates extend scheduled flights suspension as flydubai resumes select routes

3

Emirates flight from Mumbai does 'double reverse' to land safely as disruption continues

4

Six injured by debris in Abu Dhabi after drones intercepted

5

Middle East flight updates: Global airlines that have cancelled or suspended UAE routes

6

Emirates says more than 100 flights will operate on Thursday and Friday as UAE airspace partially reopens

7

France’s new and radical stealth warship ready for Gulf within months

8

The commander who keeps surviving: Mystery deepens around Iran's Qaani and the spy question

9

Cartoon for March 5, 2026

10

'We're here': Companies and communities in the UAE open doors for tourists in need