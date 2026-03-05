Israel now orders everyone out of Beirut's southern suburbs

The Israeli army on Thursday issued an urgent warning to residents across Beirut’s southern suburbs to flee their homes immediately.

The order covering the entire area is unprecedented - in previous instances the Israeli military has issued warnings only for specific neighbourhoods around targeted buildings.

“Save your lives and evacuate your homes immediately,” said Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee.

The Israeli army provided approved escape routes for fleeing residents, telling those who reside in Burj Al Barajneh and Hadath to go east towards Mount Lebanon and those who reside in Haret Hreik and Chiyah to go north.

“You are prohibited from heading south. Any movement south may put you in danger,” Mr Adraee said.

This is a developing story ...