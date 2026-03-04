What’s the goal of America's war on Iran?

Almost 2,000 targets in Iran have been hit by the US in the first four days of the war.

US Central Command says it has severely degraded the country's air defences and destroyed hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers and drones.

People in Iran, where the death toll is nearing 800, and across the Middle East are anxiously waiting for a resolution to the conflict.

But US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the war must now take its course, without clarifying what the end goal is.

Is America’s war about the nuclear issue, the proxy project or even regime change? Some US politicians have expressed confusion over what the Trump administration’s justification is for launching this conflict alongside Israel.

In this update report for Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at the US objectives in Iran and discusses the latest developments across the region.