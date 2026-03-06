Podcasts
What happens if Iranian Kurdish groups enter the conflict?

US officials have given mixed messages over whether Washington would back armed opposition groups

Ban Barkawi
Ban Barkawi

March 06, 2026

Conflicting reports have circulated in recent days about Iranian Kurdish groups possibly being armed by the US to launch a ground offensive in Iran.

Many of these factions have long been exiled to the Kurdistan region of Iraq near Iran's north-western border and have felt oppressed by the regime.

The US-Israeli war has already killed many of Tehran’s top political and military leaders, presenting the opposition Kurdish groups with a window of opportunity, if they do decide to take action.

But the question is, would Washington back them and with what guarantees?

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington’s objectives are not centred on arming any particular group. But President Donald Trump said a Kurdish ground offensive would be “wonderful” without confirming whether or not the US would support it.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi looks at the possibility and risks of Iranian Kurds entering the conflict. We hear from The National’s correspondent Lizzie Porter and HA Hellyer, Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies.

