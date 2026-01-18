What to see and do at Al Hosn Festival: From evening musical performances to coffee rituals

From arts and crafts demonstrations to coffee ceremonies and folk performances, Al Hosn Festival offers a rich programme for families and for those wanting to understand the values that underpin the UAE.

Now a well-established fixture on Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar, and running at the Qasr Al Hosn site, the festival is on until February 1, with activities spread across the site throughout each day.

1. The evening show at Qasr Al Hosn

Each night, the fort becomes the setting for a performance that traces the discovery of water and the early growth of Abu Dhabi. Through projection and live performance, the show follows Qasr Al Hosn’s transformation from a watchtower into the heart of a growing community and one of the country’s most significant cultural landmarks.

2. Emirati Gahwa Lewan

Young visitors can try their hand at art and crafts. Ruel Pableo for The National

Taste and smell delicious gahwa, an integral part of socialising in Emirati culture. Exhibitions of tools and ingredients are on display, while live coffee ceremonies take place throughout the day, demonstrating the etiquette and social codes that come with it.

3. Threads of Gold at the House of Artisans

Local women demonstrate their craft to the visitors at Qasr Al Hosn. Ruel Pableo for The National

Learn the craft behind some of the UAE’s most recognisable traditional garments through displays and workshops led by tailors and artisans.

4. Bait Al Hazawi heritage escape room

This is a hands-on way to learn more about Emirati heritage. Built around a series of themed puzzles, each stage draws on everyday forms of Emirati knowledge, from majlis etiquette to the uses of the palm tree and the role of the sea. Designed as a group activity, it works best with family or friends, as each door opens only after completing a shared challenge or quiz.

5. Jalasat music sessions

Held in the evenings, Jalasat brings together Emirati musicians and poets for small-scale performances. It is a good place to pause and listen after moving through the busier areas of the festival.

6. Majlis Al Shilla

Falcons at the festival. Ruel Pableo for The National

This area brings together practices tied to desert life, including falconry, camels and poetry. The activities are meant to show how closely linked these traditions are, and how Emirati culture developed in response to its environment.

Al Hosn Festival runs until February 1 at Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi. It is open from 4pm to 11pm