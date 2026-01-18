New Dubai nightlife hotspot 25 Jump Street opens: A buzzing place to socialise after work

A new addition to the Dubai nightlife and dining scene, 25 Jump Street has officially opened − a pedestrian-friendly and licensed street that allows visitors to make their way from one venue to the next.

Located in the One Central business district, next to the 25hours Hotel Dubai, the street offers dining, entertainment and cultural options. It is divided into several zones, with restaurants, bars and nightclubs, as well as live music and comedy venues.

I headed down to check out the large variety of dining options. There are 12 restaurant concepts currently open, including Junk, Esco-bar, Em Sherif Deli, Lady Bird, Lucy Lu, Paloma, Yubi, Pepperoni Comedy Club and Antika.

The street has a laid-back feel. Given its proximity to Dubai's fast-paced and busy Central Business District and Dubai World Trade Centre, it will likely prove to be a popular option after a long work day.

When I visited on the launch weekend, crowds were formed around Cinema Akil, where people enjoyed live music played by Colombian band Chontadelia, known for their Afro-Colombian funk music.

The place was bustling, with chatter and laughter coming from the surrounding restaurants. Throughout the evening it got progressively busier, with people coming out to get a taste of the new nightlife hot spot.

Celebrations are expected to continue into next weekend, when guests will enjoy live entertainment and performances from The Radish Cheddar Experiment, Sandra Ivette & Friends and Camila Inclan Sebastian.

Inside Esco-bar on 25 Jump Street

At Esco-bar, the focus is on cocktails, music and a social atmosphere. Photo: Esco-bar

As part of the experience, my guest and I tried the Lebanese-born Latin bar and restaurant, Esco-bar. Also located on Palm Jumeirah, this is the second Esco-bar outpost in the UAE.

Given the cooler weather, we opted for a table outside, where it was significantly less congested than it was indoors.

The heart-shaped octopus was tender and drenched in a basil and lemon sauce. Hala Nasar / The National

For starters, we tried the pulpo a la parrilla (Dh105), a tender grilled octopus served with a basil and lemon sauce and topped with edible flowers. The presentation was notable, with the two tentacles shaped like a heart on the plate.

Next was the ceviche de camarones (Dh80), which was served in a large coconut bowl, served on a plate of smoking dry ice. The shrimp ceviche was shaped into three balls and coated with a healthy layer of avocado dressing.

The ceviche was made of fresh shrimps, paired with mangoes and drenched in an avocado-lime dressing. Hala Nasar / The National

It is a dish that would maybe be better suited to a summer's day than a winter evening. That said, the fresh shrimp paired perfectly with the sweet mango and creamy avocado, while the onion, jalapenos and lime juice gave it a strong kick.

Next was the ensalada de cangrejo fresco exotico (Dh175), a crab salad, served with avocado, mangoes and topped with strawberries and baby lettuce. It was drenched in a lemon mustard dressing and packed full of fruit. If you're looking for an unusual dish to try, this would be it.

The menu also offers tacos. I went for a taco de carne (Dh75), a soft corn shell taco stuffed with sliced marinated beef, onions, cheese, avocado and tomato salsa, and topped with crunchy potato chips. The meat was juicy and tender, and the potato chips were a great addition, adding a bit of crunch.

We also tried the nostalgic fajitas 3-in-1 (Dh160). Shrimps, beef and chicken were served sizzling in a pan, fried with bell peppers. The dish reminded me of going out to eat Mexican cuisine with my family growing up.

The tacos were stuffed with a juicy marinated beef and the fajitas were a nostalgic end to the meal. Photo: Hala Nasar /The National

For dessert, we went for a pie de manzana (Dh50), a puff pastry apple pie with sweet almond cream and cinnamon, topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. While it didn't resemble a traditional apple pie, the flavour was very similar and offered the same warming comfort.

Esco-bar is open daily from 12pm to 3am. For reservations, call +971 54 550 3505.

