Inside Dubai's new 25Hours Hotel: Walkman stations and museum views

“Come as you are” is the tagline of the new 25Hours Hotel One Central in Dubai, where rooms contain unexpected surprises and communal facilities include a podcast room, pottery studio and Walkman station.

An exploration of the modern nomadic lifestyle, the first 25Hours property outside of Europe is located in close proximity to Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), overlooking the Museum of the Future. It offers 434 rooms and suites, designed by Australian interior design company Woods Bagot.

The interplay between modern and traditional begins in the lobby, where guests are greeted with the Fountain of Tales library, a tiered structure dotted with seating and shelves that are home to more than 5,000 books. The “fountain” is topped with a rotating globe showcasing works by local artists that explore the idea of contemporary nomadism.

The Fountain of Tales library in the 25Hours Hotel One Central. Photo: 25Hours Hotel One Central

Overhead on the ceiling is artwork by Polish artist Dominik Bulka. Under the Same Sky is inspired by the constellations, viewed through a light-hearted lens. This forms part of a curated collection of artworks dotted across the property.

Rooms are brimming with unexpected features: hammocks, analogue telephones and Schindelhauer bicycles appear alongside double rain showers, roll-top baths and UE Boom Bluetooth speakers. There’s the Bedouin Room, the Glamping Room, ideal for couples or special occasions, the Farmstay Suite for those seeking something super spacious and the Artist Village Suite, an extra-large space designed to impress.

The Hakawati Suite, meanwhile, features a “Sheikh triple-king-sized bed” and striking views of the Museum of The Future, as well as a double bathtub, dance floor, private bar, private terrace and photo booth. The room interconnects with two additional bedrooms through a secret staircase.

The property is home to a range of dining options, including the Nomad Day Bar, operated in partnership with Nightjar Coffee Roasters; Tandoor Tina, which offers a playful mix of British and Northern Indian cuisine; and the popular Berlin rooftop venue, Monkey Bar. Ernst, a traditional Bavarian biergarten and wirtshaus is due to open soon. Additional facilities include a co-working space, meeting rooms, event spaces, open pantry and coffee bar.

Analogue Circus with Vinyl records. Photo: 25Hours Hotel One Central

For those looking for a throwback to simpler times, the hotel’s Analogue Upgrade is delivered to rooms in a large trunk-case and contains all your old favourites – from VHS to vinyl, and typewriters to Polaroids. If that’s not sufficient for your old-school fix, the Analogue Circus on the hotel’s first floor houses more than 500 vinyl records and a Walkman station.

And if further relaxation is required, you can head to The Extra Hour, a fresh take on the traditional spa concept where guests can avail of a range of treatments, from 25-minute quick fixes to full-body options.

Other creative spaces include a pottery studio, games room and podcast studio, as well as a trade-in desk where guests can exchange their personal items for a night’s stay. Guests can bring their items to the desk, have them appraised and then either trade them for other items or a night’s stay, depending on the value.

“We are thrilled to be finally opening doors to the 25hours Hotel One Central playground and welcoming the local community and travellers from all across the globe,” says Christoph Hoffmann, chief executive of 25hours hotel group.

“All our experiences and offerings have been carefully curated to make this property truly multi-dimensional – a living room, a party paradise, a romantic getaway or simply the go to destination for creative business meetings and co-working. This is one of the most exciting projects I have worked on, and me along with our incredible team are looking forward to paving the way for a new hospitality experience standard in Dubai.”