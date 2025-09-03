Dubai's Nakheel Mall renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall

Nearly five years after it opened, Nakheel Mall is rebranding as Palm Jumeirah Mall. Operator Dubai Holding Asset Management made the announcement on Wednesday, timed with the reopening of a section of the mall that was closed for redevelopment.

New to Palm Jumeirah Mall are brands such as Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, Luisa Spagnoli, Lululemon, The Giving Movement, Silvian Heach, Jacadi and Swarovski; cafes and restaurants including Brunch & Cake, Konjiki Hototogisu and Gyu Kaku; and and entertainment concepts Kartell and Lego.

Located on the main trunk of Palm Jumeirah, neighbouring The Palm Tower, the mall has more than 350 stores, restaurants and leisure attractions, spread across five floors, plus 4,000 parking spaces. It also has its own Palm Monorail station.

The mall's West Rooftop features a mix of fine-dining restaurants and lounges, including dinner-show venue Gatsby Dubai and three-Michelin-starred Tresind Studio. It is also connected to luxury hotel The St Regis Dubai, The Palm.

Plans for the mall were announced in 2014. Photo: Nakheel

Depachika Food Hall, which opened in the mall in 2020, was among the first of its kind in the UAE. With “depato” translating from the Japanese to department store and “chika” to basement, it is inspired by the popular basement-­level food halls found in Japan. Inside, guests can access more than 40 vendors – Lime Tree Cafe, Kilikio by Mythos and Moishi ice cream – presenting a mix of ready-to-eat food, as well as retail and gifting options from brands such as Florette, The Lighthouse, Royce Chocolate and Protein Bakeshop.

The View, a 360-degree observation deck offering stunning vistas of The Palm, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline from a 52nd floor vantage point, opened in 2021, and is a popular attraction.

Construction of the 418,000-square-metre mall began in 2014, after master developer Nakheel awarded a Dh1.2 billion contract under a private finance initiative.

