Tresind Studio makes Michelin Star history in Dubai: All the awards and accolades for 2025

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/michelin-guide/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/michelin-guide/"><i>Michelin Guid</i></a><i>e</i> announced its 2025 list for Dubai on May 22, awarding two restaurants three stars for the first time. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/06/06/worlds-50-best-restaurants-2024-tresind-studio-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/06/06/worlds-50-best-restaurants-2024-tresind-studio-dubai/">Tresind Studio</a> was finally given three stars in what head chef Himanshu Saini called a "marathon", having previously been awarded two stars since 2022. The restaurant became the first Indian restaurant in the world to be awarded three stars. Saini called his team "champions" and said, "Tresind Studio can only be Tresind Studio in this country, in this city, in Dubai." Moments before, FZN by Bjorn Frantzen became the first restaurant in the emirate to awarded three stars during this year's ceremony. “What a moment, what an achievement… I came to Dubai for the first time 16 years ago, to imagine being here now on stage feels unreal," said head chef Torsten Vildgaard. As the ceremony unfolded at Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai, five establishments were also added to Michelin's Bib Gourmand category – which represents worthy value-for-money restaurants – making for a total of<b> </b>22<b> </b>in Dubai. Four special awards were also handed out. Two restaurants were newly awarded one star this year; Manao and Jamavar. Retaining one star in 2025 were 11 Woodfire, Al Muntaha, Avatara, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Hakkasan, Hoseki, La Dame de Pic Dubai, Moonrise, Orfali Bros, Ossiano, Smoked Room and Tasca by Jose Avillez. No new establishments received two stars, but the following were retained for 2025; <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/25/row-on-45-review-two-michelin-star-restaurant-dubai-jason-atherton/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/25/row-on-45-review-two-michelin-star-restaurant-dubai-jason-atherton/">Jason Atherton's Row on 45</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/08/24/il-ristorante-niko-romito-in-dubai-what-to-expect-at-the-michelin-starred-restaurant/" target="_blank" rel="">Il Ristorante – Niko Romito</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/11/09/yannick-alleno-review-dubai-michelin-star/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/11/09/yannick-alleno-review-dubai-michelin-star/">Stay by Yannick Alleno</a>. Last year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/12/11/smoked-room-review-michelin-star-restaurant-dubai-dani-garcia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/12/11/smoked-room-review-michelin-star-restaurant-dubai-dani-garcia/">Smoked Room</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/05/new-michelin-starred-restaurants-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/05/new-michelin-starred-restaurants-dubai/">La Dame de Pic </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/02/01/manao-thai-restaurant-dubai-review-orfali/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/02/01/manao-thai-restaurant-dubai-review-orfali/">Orfali Bros</a> made it into the Guide for the first time with one star. The joint winners from previous years include: 11 Woodfire, Al Muntaha, Armani/Ristorante, Avatara, Dinner by Heston, Hakkasan, Hoseki, Moonrise, Ossiano and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/08/11/tasca-in-dubai-what-to-expect-at-the-michelin-starred-restaurant/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/08/11/tasca-in-dubai-what-to-expect-at-the-michelin-starred-restaurant/">Tasca by Jose Avillez.</a> Massimo Bottura's Torno Subito and Sagetsu by Tetsuya, which held one star each in past years, shut down in November and April, respectively. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/11/11/what-is-michelins-bib-gourmand-and-which-abu-dhabi-restaurants-are-included/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/11/11/what-is-michelins-bib-gourmand-and-which-abu-dhabi-restaurants-are-included/">category</a> recognises "just-as-esteemed" and friendly establishments that serve good food at reasonable prices. For 2025, Dou Gastro Bar Creek Harbour, Harummanis, Hawkerbio, Khadak and Sufret Naryam were recgonised in the category, The restaurants that already hold the accolade are: 3 Fils, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/21-grams-beloved-dubai-balkan-restaurant-to-reopen-with-new-point-of-view-1.1049438" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/21-grams-beloved-dubai-balkan-restaurant-to-reopen-with-new-point-of-view-1.1049438">21grams</a>, Aamara, Al Khayma, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/12/07/bait-maryam-chef-salam-dakkak-named-menas-best-female-chef-2023/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/12/07/bait-maryam-chef-salam-dakkak-named-menas-best-female-chef-2023/">Bait Maryam</a>, Berenjak, Duo Gastrobar, Goldfish, Hoe Lee Kow, Indya by Vineet, Kinoya, Konjiki Hototogisu, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki (Dar Wasl and Dubai Hills outposts), Revelry, Shabestan and Teible. The category gets its moniker from Bibendum, the Michelin Man himself. The guide explains the Bib Gourmand category is “not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize". Three Green Stars recognising culinary excellence and mindful practice were also announced this year, going to Boca, Lowe and Teible. Four special awards were also handed out throughout the evening. Sin Keun Choi<b> </b>at Ronin won Opening of the Year, while Shiv Menon from Boca received the Sommelier Award. Special Service went to Mohama Gala from Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant. Young Chef of the Year went to Abhiraj Khatwani from Manao, a Dubai-born, 30-year-old chef who only opened his restaurant several months ago. This year, a total of 119 establishments were recognised in Dubai.