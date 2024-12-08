FZN by Bjorn Frantzen's langoustine, left, and Studio Frantzen's seabass ceviche, right, are among several standout dishes at Swedish chef Bjorn Frantzen's two Dubai restaurants. Photos: FZN by Bjorn Frantzen; Studio Frantzen
FZN by Bjorn Frantzen's langoustine, left, and Studio Frantzen's seabass ceviche, right, are among several standout dishes at Swedish chef Bjorn Frantzen's two Dubai restaurants. Photos: FZN by Bjorn Frantzen; Studio Frantzen

Could Bjorn Frantzen bring Dubai its first three-Michelin-starred restaurant?

Swedish chef's two restaurants at Atlantis The Palm live up to award-winning hype, at least for meat-eaters

Tom Evans

December 08, 2024