Mystery chef Hawkerboi's restaurant opens in JLT, Dubai

Mystery chef Hawkerboi's restaurant is opening in Dubai next week.

The chef, who has chosen not to reveal his or her identity, became famous with an eponymous supper club in Dubai. The highlights from the supper club menu now have a brick and mortar home in The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

The restaurant is currently in its soft opening phase, and will be accepting customers from April 26.

Above all-day cafe Splendour Fields, Hawkerboi is a walk-in only restaurant, accepting bookings only for groups of six or more.

The menu is Asian street-food inspired, and the Hawkerboi Instagram biography reads, "I cook South-East Asian hawker food in Dubai."

Wok fried clams with black bean, XO sauce and spring onions at Hawkerboi. Photo: EatX

The restaurant's website says the menu takes inspiration from the chef's "past life in the Far East, influenced by bustling street-food hawkers in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand".

Highlights include a vegan jungle curry, chicken and truffle shumai dim sum, soy roasted baby chicken, and wok-fried clams with black bean, XO sauce and spring onions. Guests can order a la carte, or if dining in a group, leave their culinary fate in the hands of the chef, opting for the one of the three banquet menus for Dh160, Dh220 or Dh280 per person.

The restaurant is run by EatX founder Tom Arnel (of Common Grounds, The Sum of Us, and The Guild fame).

Splendour Fields serves a selection of freshly baked treats, speciality coffee, cafe dishes and deli goods. It has an al fresco dining area that is also dog friendly. Upstairs pizzeria Franky in Florence is set to open later this year, which will serve pizza, antipasti, bar snacks and cocktails. It has a restaurant area and rooftop bar overlooking the JLT park area.

The Park in Jumeirah Lakes Towers — in pictures