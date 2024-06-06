Dubai's Tresind Studio among 50 best restaurants in the world

The World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 were announced in Las Vegas this morning, with Dubai's Tresind Studio coming in 13th.

Helmed by Indian chef Himanshu Saini, the restaurant at St Regis Gardens on Palm Jumeirah has two Michelin stars.

Following the restaurant's inclusion in last year's World's 50 Best list, which is determined by the votes of over 1,000 culinary experts from around the world, Saini created a Rising India menu for Dubai diners. Known for his creative flair and fusion prowess, Saini says the dishes showcase “India's diversity, strength … and spirit through four major regions”: the Thar Desert, Deccan Plateau, Coastal Plains and the Himalayas.

Cacao ghevar with roasted barley ice cream. Photo: Tresind Studio

Desert-inspired dishes include cacao ghevar with cauliflower cremeux and roasted barley ice cream. From the Deccan Plateau comes medu vada, enhanced by peanut mole and Parmesan saaru.

From the coast, Saini serves oyster pearl with lychee and seawater. And from the mountainous north comes king oyster noodles with black fungus xo and morel shoyu.

Oyster pearl with lychee. Photo: Tresind Studio

Saini first made headlines in 2022, when Tresind Studio made it on to both the debut Mena's 50 Best list (coming in at number four) and the Middle East's first Michelin Guide (earning one star, before adding one more in 2023). At the time, the chef spoke to The National about being the only Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in Dubai.

“Tresind Studio offers a single tasting menu. Through the experience, we serve comfort food to guests, yet ensure every person is leaving with a different impression and a changed perception about Indian cuisine,” he said.

“The end game is to show the world that Indian food can also be gourmet. With our approach, I want to make people understand that Indian food is more than a takeaway curry, naan or biryani.”

Chef Himanshu Saini of Tresind Studio is known for his experimental Indian cuisine. Photo: Tresind Studio

Tresind Studio is currently the second best restaurant on the regional Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list, also curated by the World's 50 Best group. Top honours in the Mena list went to Dubai restaurant Orfali Bros, which ranks 64th on the global list.

Top 5 restaurants in the world

DiverXO from Madrid came fourth on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2024. Photo: DiverXO

Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain Asador Etxebarri, Biscay, Spain Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris, France DiverXO, Madrid, Spain Maido, Lima, Peru

Other highlights from the show

Three restaurants made it to the list for the first time: Wing, Hong Kong (also won the Highest New Entry award); Mingles, Seoul, South Korea (44th); and La Colombe in Cape Town, South Africa (49th).

The Highest Climber accolade, meanwhile, went to The Chairman from Hong Kong, which ascended to 26th from 49th.

The ceremony also includes a series of special and chef-selected awards, as listed below.

Best Female Chef: Janaina Torres from A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Best Pastry Chef: Nina Metayer, Paris, France

Sustainable Restaurant Award: Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany by chef Mauro Colagreco

Champions of Change: Joao Diamante, founder of Diamantes na Cozinha (Diamonds in the Kitchen) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Caroline Caporossi and Jessica Rosval, co-founders of Roots in Modena, Italy

Art of Hospitality Award: Plenitude, Paris, France

One to Watch: Kato Restaurant, Los Angeles, US

Chef's Choice Award: Mitsuharu Tsumura from Maido

Icon: Neil Perry, Australian chef, restaurateur, author and television presenter