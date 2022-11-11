What is Michelin's Bib Gourmand and which Abu Dhabi restaurants are included?

The Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi is finally here.

A total of 42 restaurants have been recognised by the guide, with three one-star venues and four included in the Bib Gourmand category.

In the Abu Dhabi guide, no restaurants were lauded with two or three Michelin stars.

What is Michelin's Bib Gourmand category?

Named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man and official company mascot of the Michelin Group, the Bib Gourmand category is "not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize", according to the guide.

It recognises "just-as-esteemed" and friendly establishments that serve good food at reasonable prices.

These are the restaurants that made the cut in Abu Dhabi.

Almayass, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Cuisine: Lebanese-Armenian

The Abu Dhabi outpost of popular Lebanese-Armenian restaurant, which was first opened in Beirut in 1996, is known for serving traditional and hearty dishes.

The guide highlights the kibbeh karaz, which it describes as "a wonderful marriage of lamb and cherries".

There are Almayass restaurants around the world, including in Dubai, New York, Riyadh and Kuwait.

Beirut Sur Mer, Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Cuisine: Lebanese

As the name implies, Beirut Sur Mer serves Lebanese food by the sea. The menu features stand-out seafood dishes, but its not limited to aquatic offerings, with plenty of mezze options, a mixed grill and hearty salads also available. Dine outside with sea views while the weather allows.

Otoro, Al Qana

Cuisine: Japanese Contemporary

A new offering on the Abu Dhabi restaurant scene, having opened in 2022, the contemporary Japanese venue — helmed by chef Akmal Anuar — has become a go-to for quality sushi dishes.

Don't skip the eponymous otoro nigiri, and Michelin highlights the yellowtail carpaccio, tuna tartare with yuzu dressing, Wagyu striploin with magnolia leaf and truffle jus as signature dishes.

Tazal, Al Qana

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Another Al Qana venue, Tazal serves up European cuisine with a clear Arab influence, categorised by Michelin as Mediterranean.

The guide suggests trying the tanja short ribs and zaatar sea bream, calling them "as delicious as they are original". It also pinpoints fusion dish the creme brulee kufana for dessert.

Abu Dhabi restaurants awarded a Michelin star

There are several categories awarded by Michelin. One Michelin star is given to restaurants for “high-quality cooking that is worth a stop", two stars are given for “excellent cooking that is worth a detour" and three Michelin stars are given for “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey".

Three venues in the capital were awarded one star apiece. Contemporary Japanese restaurant 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Chinese restaurant Hakkasan and Talea by Antonio Guida, which serves Italian cuisine.