Gerbou's design pays homage to its Emirati heritage. Photo: Gerbou
Gerbou's design pays homage to its Emirati heritage. Photo: Gerbou

Lifestyle

Food

Gerbou review: Emirati style, taste and heritage celebrated in Dubai haven

Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum’s creation lives up to the anticipation

Tom Evans

April 11, 2025