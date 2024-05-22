World's Best Restaurants list: Dubai's Orfali Bros ranks No 61

Ahead of the World's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony in Las Vegas next month, the organisation has revealed the venues that rank between 51 and 100. Compiled by anonymous voters, ranging from food journalists and chefs to industry experts, this year's list has 12 new entries from 11 cities, including Mumbai and Seoul.

Dubai restaurant Orfali Bros – currently the No 1 on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list, which is also run by the same organisation – has fallen from 46 to 61.

Led by Syrian brothers Mohamad, Wassim and Omar, the restaurant in Jumeirah 1 is known for its pides, plus creative fusion dishes such as foie gras with quince vinegar and hazelnut miso; umami eclair with porcini emulsion, marmite, cacao nibs and beef prosciutto; and adobo chicken wings.

The highest new entry on the list revealed on Wednesday is Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler (No 52) in Brunico, Italy. Also new in Europe are Coda (No 62) in Berlin; Bozar (No 63) in Brussels; Le Doyenne (No 70) in Saint-Vrain; Restaurant Jan (No 84) in Munich; and Mountain (No 94) in London.

Potong recently brought its innovative Thai-Chinese cuisine to Ossiano, Dubai. Photo: Atlantis

From India, Masque from Mumbai is listed for the first time at No 78, while New Delhi restaurant Indian Accent returns at No 89. Korean food is having something of a culinary moment, and two new restaurants from Seoul make the cut: Mosu (No 86) and Onjium (No 96).

Female chefs are slowly making their presence known on awards list, with the 2024 cohort including Bangkok restaurant Potong by chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij, who was part of a four-hands dinner in Dubai this week; Bogota’s Leo – from the World’s Best Female Chef 2022 Leonor Espinosa; Nuema in Quito – home to the World’s Best Pastry Chef last year, Pia Salazar; and Core by Clare Smyth in London.

William Drew, director of content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, called this “extended list a true representation of global gastronomy”.