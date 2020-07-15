21 Grams: beloved Dubai Balkan restaurant to reopen with 'new point of view'

Beloved Umm Suqeim Balkan bistro 21 Grams is reopening with a fresh menu, different working hours and a "new point of view".

Owner Stasha Toncev will reopen her popular Jumeirah Beach Road restaurant on Monday, July 20.

This comes after a two-and-a-half month closure for the small business, which cultivated a loyal fanbase as the first restaurant in Dubai to serve food solely from the expansive Balkan Peninsula.

One of the new dishes is sarma, a pickled cabbage dish. Courtesy 21 Grams.

In a statement, Toncev says the cafe will reopen with a "completely revamped and developed new menu", which will offer "a different point of view".

The new menu will offer more of what the bistro has come to be known for; melding traditional home-cooking with modern Balkan dishes using locally sourced ingredients.

However, purists shouldn't fret: Toncev has promised that their hugely popular breakfast dishes, such as the Komplet egg and the cheese burek, will still be on offer.

The Adriatic octopus with fennel sauce. Courtesy 21 Grams.

New menu items include sarma, sour cabbage rolls with minced beef and smoked wagyu brisket; Adriatic octopus with fennel sauce; and Wagyu beef cevap tartare.

21 Grams will no longer be open for dinner: Toncev announced that the restaurant's new working hours would be 8am to 5pm, to allow them to focus solely on breakfast and lunch (and everything in between).

Wasn't it closing for good?

The Wagyu beef cevap tartare. Courtesy 21 Grams

In April, the 21 Grams team did say they could no longer sustain their operation, but have clearly now found a way.

The bistro has been closed since late April: it reopened briefly following the easing of Dubai government regulations and moved to a delivery-only model, but was unable to sustain itself and announced it would close and "re-evaluate the operation".

"While we have hoped to enter our strongest year to date, the Covid pandemic has shattered those hopes, dreams and plans," the April statement read.

"The reality is that we don’t know how long this pandemic is going to last, what the fallout will be and what the new ‘normal’ will look like. While there are some changes in restrictions, and some of our peers have reopened, we simply cannot sustain operating in current circumstances."

The small restaurant is known for dishes such as its piquant pindjur eggs, brothy komplet eggs and perfectly flaky burek.

Its dishes cover a geographical area that includes Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, mainland Romania, southern Serbia, and even bits of Greece, Turkey and Italy.

Over the centuries, various parts of the Balkan Peninsula were controlled by at least three empires – the Ottomans, the Austro-Hungarians and the Italians. Accordingly, Balkan cuisine is a combination of these different influences, and includes a diet rich in breads, cheeses and meat.

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London