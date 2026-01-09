Trump in Davos: What to expect at World Economic Forum's annual meeting

As the US powers a series of fast-moving global events, anticipation is building for President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this month.

His administration is expected to have a large presence at the Alpine event from January 19-23. WEF's annual meeting is viewed as setting the tone for the year, drawing government leaders, elected representatives, corporate executives, academics and entrepreneurs.

The US will have a presence at The Sanctuary, near the World Economic Forum's main venue in Davos. Photo: USA250Davos.com

This week, Mr Trump said he would touch on domestic US issues during his WEF speech. It is also likely he will raise international topics, given the military action in Venezuela, his threats to take over Greenland, and the situation in the Middle East. US officials say he may make an announcement about the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire starting.

On Truth Social, he wrote: “For a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream … that American Dream is increasingly out of reach for far too many people.

“I will discuss this topic, including further housing and affordability proposals, and more, at my speech in Davos.”

Mr Trump will reportedly be joined by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff.

“A spirit of dialogue” is the official theme of this year's meeting. Mr Trump spoke in Davos in 2018 and 2020. In 2025, shortly after being re-elected, he delivered a speech at the annual meeting via video. For that address, he focused on oil prices, interest rates and European regulations.

Sanctuary and USA House

While many of the high-profile speeches and discussions will take place in the WEF congress centre, the US will also have a facility nearby, joining other countries, companies and organisations hoping to make an impact at the meeting.

The US will host visitors at what is known as the Sanctuary, a historic church along the promenade.

“This exceptional venue provides an inspiring atmosphere where visionaries, policymakers, industry pioneers, and thought leaders can convene to address a wide range of critical issues, including economic resilience, sustainability, geopolitical stability, and the future of technology and innovation,” according to the US WEF website promoting the venue.

Inside USA House in Davos, Switzerland. USA250Davos.com

A meeting and delegation lounge called USA House will be the “official US venue at Davos 2026, and the central hub for American leaders, innovators, and allies”, its website states.

Images of the interior show a patriotic motif marking the 250th celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, also known as the US semiquincentennial.

A monitor displays images of President Trump with the slogan “America is back”.

Other pictures show meeting locations and a small stage set-up. According to a schedule on the website, each morning will start with a faith-based event, followed by discussions on health, digital assets, space exploration, AI, and the semiquincentennial.

Listed sponsors of USA House include Microsoft, C3 AI, Ripple, The Digital Chamber, Hedera, Exiger and McKinsey & Company.