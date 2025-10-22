Sheikh Tahnoon discusses Gaza ceasefire with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff as well as Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and former Middle East adviser, during their trip to the UAE.

The three men discussed developments related to the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as ongoing the efforts being made by the US to solidify the framework of Mr Trump’s plans aimed at supporting a lasting peace in the region, according to a social media post from Sheikh Tahnoon.

According to UAE state news agency Wam, Sheikh Tahnoon "commended the US President’s efforts to end the war in Gaza", and also touched on exploring ways to enhance stability in the Middle East while ensuring prosperity and sustainable development throughout the region.

The UAE meeting comes amid a flurry of senior US officials visiting Israel this week with the goal of shoring up the Gaza ceasefire.

US Vice President JD Vance met Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, where he told him that there is "a lot of work to be done" to build on the ceasefire.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also travel to Israel this week, the State Department said on Wednesday.