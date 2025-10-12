Trump departs for Israel as Hamas deal leads to anticipation for hostage release

US President Donald Trump left the White House on Sunday to begin his journey to Israel, and eventually Egypt, where he will try to solidify a ceasefire and peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Just before boarding Air Force One, Mr Trump said that “everyone is very excited about this moment in time".

"This is a very special event … we’re going to have a good time,” he told reporters before his departure.

Vice President JD Vance said Mr Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday. Hamas is due to release the last living Israeli hostages, and Mr Vance said Mr Trump will probably meet them and their families.

Various media outlets have reported that he will address Israel’s Knesset on Monday, and will later take part in a ceasefire-signing ceremony in Egypt.

Behind the scenes on Sunday, it was reported that the White House was trying to address any last-minute concerns from Israeli and Hamas officials, and others representing Middle East countries.

Mr Vance on Sunday told ABC that Hamas was holding 20 living hostages, and the White House expects their release within 24 hours, probably starting on Monday morning, although details and logistics were still being worked out.

“Of course, you don’t know until you see these people alive, but thank God we expect to see them alive here in the next 24 hours, probably early tomorrow morning, US time,” he said.

Israel's campaign in Gaza – which followed the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas-led fighters that resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the capture of 240 hostages – has killed at least 67,800 people and injured about 170,066.

The fighting has lasted two years and created a humanitarian disaster, with famine prevalent in parts of Gaza.

It has spilled into the domestic politics in countries throughout the world, generated controversy in universities and prompted investigations in corporate boardrooms.

Last week, however, Mr Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a long-term peace plan for Gaza.

The plan states all hostages will be released and Israel will withdraw troops to an agreed-on line.

In the days that have followed, however, the announcement from Mr Trump has proved to be fragile, with negotiations and details continuing.

Kushner claims Israel has not replicated 'barbarism of the enemy' 00:42

Jared Kushner, Mr Trump's son-in-law, and White House special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff were sent to oversee the final stages of negotiations between the parties in in Egypt. They were also present as the Israeli government voted to accept the first phase of the ceasefire.

Mr Kushner invited controversy during an appearance at a rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

He told the crowd that Israel had not replicated the “barbarism of the enemy” in its conduct in the Gaza war, but had chosen to “be exceptional” and “stand for the values that you stand for”.

The backlash to the comments were swift, but have not appeared to derail the ceasefire.

Also on Sunday, Mr Vance told Fox News that Mr Trump's unconventional negotiation style should be credited for bringing about the truce deal that has remained elusive for many months.

"He didn't go down the failed pathway that previous presidents and other parties previously pursued," he said. Mr Vance also praised the role of Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, and Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner for "bringing Gulf states together … to hammer out a peace deal".

Mr Vance said the US has no plans for an American military presence in Gaza but that the White House has pushed for other countries to commit to sending troops to the territory to ensure lasting peace.

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

