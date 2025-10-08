Gaza peace deal appears imminent as Trump says he will go to Middle East

Hamas and Israel are on the brink of signing a deal that would end the war in Gaza and see the release of all remaining hostages.

Talks in Egypt picked up pace on Wednesday and President Donald Trump announced he would likely head to Egypt, and possibly Gaza, at the weekend.

During a televised meeting at the White House, Secretary of State Marco Rubio handed Mr Trump a piece of paper that said a deal was "very close" and that the President needed to approve a message on Truth Social in which he would be the first to announce a deal had been reached.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio writes a note before handing it to President Donald Trump. AP

“Our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas, and it seems to be going well,” Mr Trump said.

Sources told The National that Mr Trump is planning to attend the signing of the deal reached in negotiations that began in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh on Monday.

The deal will provide for the release of the 48 hostages held by Hamas of whom only 20 are believed to be alive in exchange for the freedom of hundreds of Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli prisons.

The first batch of the hostages will include all the living hostages and the remains of unspecified number of hostages. Hamas will then locate and exhume the remains of the rest who have been buried in underground tunnels tunnels that have been destroyed in Israeli strikes, said the sources.

The release of the hostages and prisoners will commence when a ceasefire is declared, they added.

“Peace for the Middle East – it's a beautiful phrase,” Mr Trump said. “And we hope it's going to come true, but it's very close and they're doing very well.”

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were in Egypt on Wednesday joining the negotiations to end the two-year-old war.

The announcement comes after Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi invited Mr Trump to a signing ceremony if Israel and Hamas were to reach an agreement.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said the US would do everything possible to ensure that all sides adhere to a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The momentum is the result of his 20-point plan for Gaza, which he revealed last week from the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan aims to end the war in Gaza, rebuild it and put in place new leadership.

It also calls for Hamas to disarm, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The development comes a day after the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The attack killed 1,200 people, ignited the war in Gaza and led to cascading events across the region.

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in the coastal enclave, and most of the territory has been laid to waste.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%3A %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Envision%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarthik%20Mahadevan%20and%20Karthik%20Kannan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Netherlands%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Technology%2FAssistive%20Technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204impact%2C%20ABN%20Amro%2C%20Impact%20Ventures%20and%20group%20of%20angels%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE' %3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Squid Game season two Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk Stars: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun Rating: 4.5/5