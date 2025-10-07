Trump says US will do ‘everything possible’ to ensure Gaza ceasefire is respected

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the US would do everything possible to ensure that all sides adhere to a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"There's a chance to bring peace to the Middle East," Mr Trump said in the Oval Office.

Mr Trump said the US would do all it could to ensure Israel did not resume its offensive when the remaining hostages are freed under the proposed deal.

“The primary guarantee is, once this deal happens, if it does happen, they're in negotiations right now, we are going to do everything possible,” he said during a meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We have a lot of power and we think it is possible to make sure everybody adheres to the deal.”

Mr Trump said that continuing negotiations in Egypt were going well.

He was speaking on the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The attack killed 1,200 people, ignited the war in Gaza and led to cascading events across the region.

"There's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East," Mr Trump said. "It's something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately."

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 67,100 people, according to local health figures, and left much of Gaza's infrastructure in ruins.

The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas were taking place in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh on Tuesday. Sources told The National there was progress on some points.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to join.

"Our team is over there," Mr Trump said. "Now, another team just left, and other countries, literally every country in the world, has supported the plan."

Last week, Mr Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, unveiled a 20-point plan that aims to end the war in Gaza, rebuild it and put in place new leadership.

It also calls for Hamas to disarm, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Under the terms, a ceasefire would immediately be followed by the release of 48 hostages, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Mr Trump promised the plan would deliver "eternal peace" to the region.

Later on Tuesday, he was due to host Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American former hostage held by Hamas, who was released in May.

