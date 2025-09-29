'Eternal peace in the Middle East': Trump unveils Gaza plan alongside Netanyahu

President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled a detailed plan to end the war in Gaza, redevelop the enclave and set the region on the path for what he promised could be "eternal peace".

Standing alongside Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, he said the Israeli Prime Minister had agreed to the plan that could "bring an end to the death and destruction that we've seen for so many years, decades, even centuries".

The White House released a 20-point plan that said Gaza would become “a deradicalised terror-free zone” that will be redeveloped for the benefit of Gazans.

If it is also accepted by Israel and Hamas, the war will end immediately, the plan states, and all remaining hostages would be released within 72 hours.

Mr Netanyahu, in his fourth White House visit since Mr Trump took office in January, said he supports the proposal because it will bring back all the hostages, dismantle Hamas's military capabilities and ensure Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.

"Hamas will be disarmed. Gaza will be demilitarised. Israel will retain security responsibility, including the security perimeter for the foreseeable future. And lastly, Gaza will have a peaceful civilian administration that is run neither by Hamas nor by the Palestinian Authority," he said.

A Hamas official said the group is studying the plan, despite adding that "there are non-negotiable principles that we cannot give up".

"The mediators have not presented the plan to us before tonight," said the Beirut-based official. The plan says Hamas can have no role "in any form" of governance in Gaza and all their military infrastructure would be decommissioned or destroyed.

Under the proposal, the US would work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilisation Force to immediately be posted in Gaza.

"The ISF will train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be the long-term internal security solution," the plan states.

Gaza would be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee that would be made up of Palestinians and international experts.

Oversight and supervision of the governing body would be conducted by an international transitional body called the Board of Peace, which will be led and chaired by Mr Trump, with other members including British former prime minister Tony Blair.

The plan envisions sending "full aid" into Gaza and does not require Palestinians to leave. It stipulates the enclave will be redeveloped "for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough."

"It's just a part of the bigger picture, which is peace, and let's call it eternal peace in the Middle East," Mr Trump said. "So this is far more than anybody expected, but the level of support that I've had from the nations in the Middle East and surrounding Israel and neighbours of Israel has been incredible."

He added that the "promise of a new Middle East is so clearly within our reach, this is the closest we’ve ever come to real peace, not political fools' peace".

The plan includes a "Trump economic development plan" to rebuild Gaza that will be convened by experts "who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East".

"No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza," the plan states.

President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. AP

Israel apologises to Qatar

In a remarkable development before the announcement, Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu held a three-way conversation with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, during which the Israeli Prime Minister apologised for the strike on Doha that killed five Hamas officials and a Qatari security officer.

"Israel was targeting terrorists. It wasn't targeting Qatar, and of course, we regretted the loss of the Qatari citizen," Mr Netanyahu said in the media conference.

He also expressed regret that Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and affirmed that it will not conduct such an attack again in the future, the White House said.

Far-right Israeli coalition members, who form a bloc vital to Mr Netanyahu’s political survival and who are bitterly opposed to ending the war, roundly slammed his public apology to Qatar.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich quoted British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill and called the “grovelling apology” a “disgrace”.

Mr Trump, Mr Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed agreed to the proposal to "establish a trilateral mechanism to enhance co-ordination, improve communication, resolve mutual grievances, and strengthen collective efforts to prevent threats".

They also discussed the proposal for ending the war in Gaza, prospects for a more secure Middle East, "and the need for greater understanding between their countries".

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss of Jews United Against Zionism speaks outside the White House during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit on September 29. Thomas Watkins / The National

Outside the White House, which had been surrounded by tall fencing, a group of Orthodox Jews, from Jews United Against Zionism, many of whom had travelled to Washington from New York, protested against Mr Netanayahu's visit.

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss said Zionism has transformed Judaism into nationalism.

"It's criminal by the laws of the Almighty to kill and steal to establish the state," he told The National.

"This occupation, it can be stopped, and just like apartheid was stopped, it can be stopped, and we can return to the old existence where Jews and Arabs live together in the streets of Jerusalem and every Arab and Muslim land."

Thomas Helm, Mohamad Ali Harisi and Thomas Watkins contributed to this report.

First Person

Richard Flanagan

Chatto & Windus

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: Yas Xmnsor, Sean Kirrane (jockey), Khalifa Al Neyadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Falaj Hazza – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Arim W’Rsan, Dane O’Neill, Jaci Wickham 6pm: Al Basrah – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Kalifano De Ghazal, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi 6.30pm: Oud Al Touba – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Pharitz Oubai, Sean Kirrane, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: Sieh bin Amaar – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Oxord, Richard Mullen, Abdalla Al Hammadi 7.30pm: Jebel Hafeet – Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: AF Ramz, Sean Kirrane, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Al Saad – Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Sea Skimmer, Gabriele Malune, Kareem Ramadan

A general guide to how active you are: Less than 5,000 steps - sedentary 5,000 - 9,999 steps - lightly active 10,000 - 12,500 steps - active 12,500 - highly active

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

The biog Favourite hobby: I love to sing but I don’t get to sing as much nowadays sadly. Favourite book: Anything by Sidney Sheldon. Favourite movie: The Exorcist 2. It is a big thing in our family to sit around together and watch horror movies, I love watching them. Favourite holiday destination: The favourite place I have been to is Florence, it is a beautiful city. My dream though has always been to visit Cyprus, I really want to go there.

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Abaya trends The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

'The Batman' Stars:Robert Pattinson Director:Matt Reeves Rating: 5/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The bio: Favourite holiday destination: I really enjoyed Sri Lanka and Vietnam but my dream destination is the Maldives. Favourite food: My mum’s Chinese cooking. Favourite film: Robocop, followed by The Terminator. Hobbies: Off-roading, scuba diving, playing squash and going to the gym.

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.6-litre%2C%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E285hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E353Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh159%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sheer grandeur The Owo building is 14 storeys high, seven of which are below ground, with the 30,000 square feet of amenities located subterranean, including a 16-seat private cinema, seven lounges, a gym, games room, treatment suites and bicycle storage. A clear distinction between the residences and the Raffles hotel with the amenities operated separately.

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: 971 50 220 0326

Results 2pm: Serve U – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Violent Justice, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 2.30pm: Al Shafar Investment – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: Desert Wisdom, Bernardo Pinheiro, Ahmed Al Shemaili 3pm: Commercial Bank of Dubai – Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Fawaareq, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 3.30pm: Shadwell – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 4pm: Dubai Real Estate Centre – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Rakeez, Patrick Cosgrave, Bhupat Seemar 4.30pm: Al Redha Insurance Brokers – Handicap (TB) Dh78,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Capla Crusader, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Fixtures and results: Wed, Aug 29: Malaysia bt Hong Kong by 3 wickets

Oman bt Nepal by 7 wickets

UAE bt Singapore by 215 runs Thu, Aug 30: UAE bt Nepal by 78 runs

Hong Kong bt Singapore by 5 wickets

Oman bt Malaysia by 2 wickets Sat, Sep 1: UAE v Hong Kong; Oman v Singapore; Malaysia v Nepal Sun, Sep 2: Hong Kong v Oman; Malaysia v UAE; Nepal v Singapore Tue, Sep 4: Malaysia v Singapore; UAE v Oman; Nepal v Hong Kong Thu, Sep 6: Final