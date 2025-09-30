UAE pledges support for Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan

The UAE has joined a key group of countries that have supported US President Donald Trump's new peace plan for Gaza.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan issued a statement welcoming the framework outlined by the White House on Monday.
The countries praised the announcement by Mr Trump to "end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank".
The ministers said they were ready to engage positively and constructively with the US and other parties to finalise the agreement, state news agency Wam reported.
If the proposal is accepted by Israel and Hamas, the war will end immediately, the plan states.
Road map for peace
Mr Trump set out a detailed plan to bring an end to the deadly war in Gaza, which has resulted in the death of more than 66,000 people, caused the displacement of about two million and sparked a humanitarian crisis.
A 20-point plan released by the White House states Gaza would become “a de-radicalised terror-free zone” that will be redeveloped for the benefit of Gazans.
Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, nearly two years after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks, Mr Trump said the initiative could "bring an end to the death and destruction that we've seen for so many years, decades, even centuries".
A Hamas official said the group is studying the plan, despite adding that "there are non-negotiable principles that we cannot give up".
"The mediators have not presented the plan to us before tonight," said the Beirut-based official. The plan says Hamas can have no role "in any form" of governance in Gaza and all their military infrastructure would be decommissioned or destroyed.
Under the proposal, the US would work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilisation Force to immediately be posted in Gaza.
