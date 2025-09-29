What we know about the proposed Gaza 'International Stabilisation Force'

US President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled a comprehensive peace plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Mr Trump said that the plan, formed with the help of regional and international leaders, will bring about “eternal peace”.
Part of it is the an “International Stabilisation Force”, which will be posted immediately in Gaza with support from Arab states.
The force will develop and train a Palestinian police force, which will become a long-term internal security body.
The force will train Palestinian police in Gaza and work to ensure security with Israel and neighbouring Egypt.
The concept of an international peacekeeping force has been floated before. In May of last year, the Arab League called for an international peacekeeping mission to be posted “until the two-state solution is implemented”. And Palestine's UN envoy in August called for an “international protective force for the Palestinian people”.
It is unclear how the ISF would be formed. The Arab League's plan was also unspecific.
France, the Times of Israel reported, recently circulated a proposal for the n “international stabilisation mission” that would be led by Egypt, Jordan and other regional countries.
Indonesia has shown willingness to contribute troops. During his speech to the UN General Assembly last week, President Prabowo Subianto repeated his country's offer to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza, should the UN authorise such a mission.
It is also unclear how long the ISF's mandate might be. Some UN peacekeeping forces have lasted for decades. The longest-running mission, the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, was formed in 1964.
