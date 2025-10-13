Latest updates

Watch live: World leaders meet in Egypt for peace summit as Hamas hands over bodies of two hostages

  • Israel says Red Cross has collected remains of two dead hostages
  • World leaders meet in Egypt for Gaza peace summit
  • Trump hails 'dawn of a new Middle East' in Knesset speech
  • Trump is Israel's 'greatest ever friend in White House', says Netanyahu
  • All 20 living Israeli hostages released by Hamas
  • Palestinians freed from Israeli jails greeted in Ramallah
  • At least 67,806 Palestinians killed and 170,066 wounded since Gaza war began
Updated: October 13, 2025, 3:50 PM