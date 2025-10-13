Watch live: World leaders meet in Egypt for peace summit as Hamas hands over bodies of two hostages

Israel says Red Cross has collected remains of two dead hostages

World leaders meet in Egypt for Gaza peace summit

Trump hails 'dawn of a new Middle East' in Knesset speech

Trump is Israel's 'greatest ever friend in White House', says Netanyahu

All 20 living Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Palestinians freed from Israeli jails greeted in Ramallah