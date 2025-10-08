Top officials from Qatar, US and Turkey to join Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior officials from the US and Turkey will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for talks in the Egyptian Red Sea resort Sharm El Sheikh aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

Negotiations began on Monday, exactly a week after the US published a draft of US President Donald Trump's road map for peace. Hamas on Wednesday said the group had exchanged the list of detainees expected to be released from Israeli prisons, in a sign that talks were progressing.

"The mediators are making great efforts to remove any obstacles to implementing the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails among all," Taher Al Nunu, media adviser to the head of Hamas's politburo, said in a statement from Sharm El Sheikh.

"Lists of prisoners to be released were exchanged today according to the agreed-upon criteria and numbers," he said.

The development comes as Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Turkey's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Mr Trump's special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are all due to attend the talks. Axios reported on Wednesday morning that Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner had arrived in the Egyptian capital.

Sheikh Mohammed's "participation in the meetings... comes at a critical stage of the talks, reaffirming the determination of the mediators to reach an agreement that would bring an end to the catastrophic war in the Gaza Strip," the Qatari foreign ministry said Tuesday on X.

Hamas officials in Sharm El Sheikh are being led by Khalil Al Hayya, the group's chief negotiator, who survived a recent Israeli attack on Qatar. The Israeli delegation is led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and includes senior officials from the Mossad spy agency and the domestic security agency Shin Bet.

Mr Al Hayya said the group "wants guarantees from President Trump and the sponsor countries that the war will end once and for all".

"We do not trust the occupation, not even for a second," he told Egyptian state-linked media Al Qahera News, referring to Israel. "The Israeli occupation throughout history does not keep its promises, and we have experienced it twice in this war. Therefore, we want real guarantees," he continued, accusing Israel of violating two ceasefires.

Al Nassr street during an Israeli military operation in Gaza city. Around 90 per cent of the population or 1. 9 million people in Gaza have been displaced since the start of the conflict, the UN says. EPA

In addition to a ceasefire and hostage release, Mr Trump's plan also calls for the disarmament of Hamas and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Discussions on the logistics of the release of the 48 hostages held by Hamas were "making progress," sources told The National on Tuesday.

But issues such as the postwar administration of Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas are proving more difficult given Israel's insistence on achieving its declared war objectives, including the elimination of the group's military and governance capabilities.

Mr Trump on Tuesday said Washington would do everything possible to ensure that all sides adhere to a ceasefire. “The primary guarantee is, once this deal happens, if it does happen, they're in negotiations right now, we are going to do everything possible,” he said during a meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The negotiations on the US President's plan are widely considered to be the most promising yet for ending Israel's war on Gaza, which has to date killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and laid to waste most of the territory. The Israeli military began its offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people.

