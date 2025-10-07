President Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke on the phone on Monday. UAE Presidential Court/AP
President Sheikh Mohamed and King of Jordan stress need for Gaza peace deal in phone call

Two leaders express support for securing Gaza ceasefire

The National

October 07, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday, during which the two leaders reiterated their support for all efforts aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides underlined the importance of advancing efforts to establish a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, state news agency Wam reported. They reiterated that it is the only path to achieving lasting stability and security in the region.

The call also underscored the importance of strengthening Arab co-ordination and joint action.

The second anniversary of the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, and the Israeli war that followed, is being marked by mounting international calls to halt the bloodshed and allow aid into Gaza.

