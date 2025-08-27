Trump hosts White House meeting on Gaza with input from Tony Blair and Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump hosted a White House meeting on Wednesday to discuss the war in Gaza and what could happen in the Palestinian enclave after the conflict ends.

The meeting included input from former British prime minister Tony Blair and former Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, also Mr Trump's son-in-law, a senior White House official said.

The President, top White House officials, Mr Blair and Mr Kushner were discussing all aspects of the Gaza conflict, including increasing food aid deliveries, the hostage crisis, post-war plans and more, the official told Reuters.

The official described the session as "simply a policy meeting", of the type frequently held by Mr Trump and his team.

Mr Kushner was a key White House adviser on Middle East issues in the first Trump term. Mr Blair, who was British prime minister during the 2003 Iraq war, has also been active on Middle East affairs.

The meeting came on the same day as Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar at the State Department.

A statement from the meeting said Mr Rubio reaffirmed America's "unwavering commitment" to Israel’s security.

"The Secretary discussed key issues in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Additionally, the Secretary discussed the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence," the statement read.

US envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Tuesday that Mr Trump’s meeting would feature “a very comprehensive plan".

Mr Witkoff said the US expects the Gaza war to be settled by the end of this year.

On Monday, Mr Trump said he anticipated a conclusion to the war “within the next two to three weeks”.

“President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region,” a White House official said.

The%20Mother%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Niki%20Caro%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jennifer%20Lopez%2C%20Joseph%20Fiennes%2C%20Gael%20Garcia%20Bernal%2C%20Omari%20Hardwick%20and%20Lucy%20Paez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Under 19 World Cup Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE UAE fixtures Saturday, January 18, v Canada Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan Saturday, January 25, v South Africa

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Orwell Prize for Political Writing Twelve books were longlisted for The Orwell Prize for Political Writing. The non-fiction works cover various themes from education, gender bias, and the environment to surveillance and political power. Some of the books that made it to the non-fiction longlist include: Appeasing Hitler: Chamberlain, Churchill and the Road to War by Tim Bouverie

Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me by Kate Clanchy

Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men by Caroline Criado Perez

Follow Me, Akhi: The Online World of British Muslims by Hussein Kesvani

Guest House for Young Widows: Among the Women of ISIS by Azadeh Moaveni

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

if you go The flights Emirates fly direct from Dubai to Houston, Texas, where United have direct flights to Managua. Alternatively, from October, Iberia will offer connections from Madrid, which can be reached by both Etihad from Abu Dhabi and Emirates from Dubai. The trip Geodyssey’s (Geodyssey.co.uk) 15-night Nicaragua Odyssey visits the colonial cities of Leon and Granada, lively country villages, the lake island of Ometepe and a stunning array of landscapes, with wildlife, history, creative crafts and more. From Dh18,500 per person, based on two sharing, including transfers and tours but excluding international flights. For more information, visit visitnicaragua.us.

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old

Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh234,000 - Dh329,000 On sale: now

England World Cup squad Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fislamic-economy-consumer-spending-to-increase-45-to-3-2tn-by-2024-1.936583%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EGlobal%20Islamic%20economy%20to%20grow%203.1%25%20to%20touch%20%242.4%20trillion%20by%202024%3C%2Fa%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fuk-economy-plunges-into-worst-ever-recession-after-record-20-4-contraction-1.1062560%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EUK%20economy%20plunges%20into%20worst-ever%20recession%20after%20record%2020.4%25%20contraction%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fislamic-economy-consumer-spending-to-increase-45-to-3-2tn-by-2024-1.936583%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EIslamic%20economy%20consumer%20spending%20to%20increase%2045%25%20to%20%243.2tn%20by%202024%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The bio Favourite vegetable: Broccoli Favourite food: Seafood Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait. Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes