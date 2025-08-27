Trump hosts White House meeting on Gaza with input from Tony Blair and Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump hosted a White House meeting on Wednesday to discuss the war in Gaza and what could happen in the Palestinian enclave after the conflict ends.
The meeting included input from former British prime minister Tony Blair and former Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, also Mr Trump's son-in-law, a senior White House official said.
The President, top White House officials, Mr Blair and Mr Kushner were discussing all aspects of the Gaza conflict, including increasing food aid deliveries, the hostage crisis, post-war plans and more, the official told Reuters.
The official described the session as "simply a policy meeting", of the type frequently held by Mr Trump and his team.
Mr Kushner was a key White House adviser on Middle East issues in the first Trump term. Mr Blair, who was British prime minister during the 2003 Iraq war, has also been active on Middle East affairs.
The meeting came on the same day as Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar at the State Department.
A statement from the meeting said Mr Rubio reaffirmed America's "unwavering commitment" to Israel’s security.
"The Secretary discussed key issues in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Additionally, the Secretary discussed the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence," the statement read.
US envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Tuesday that Mr Trump’s meeting would feature “a very comprehensive plan".
Mr Witkoff said the US expects the Gaza war to be settled by the end of this year.
On Monday, Mr Trump said he anticipated a conclusion to the war “within the next two to three weeks”.
“President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region,” a White House official said.
