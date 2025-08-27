US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Israel is open to further discussions with Hamas. Reuters
Gaza war to be settled by end of year, says US envoy Witkoff

Prediction comes a day after Trump forecast a conclusion in two to three weeks

The National

August 27, 2025

The US expects the Gaza war to be settled by the end of this year, special envoy Steve Witkoff has said, ahead of a meeting on the conflict to be led by President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

The envoy's timeline comes just a day after Mr Trump said he anticipated a conclusion to the war "within the next two to three weeks".

Mr Trump previously promised a swift end to the fighting during the 2024 US election campaign, but almost seven months into his presidency that goal remains elusive.

His term began with a ceasefire that lasted two months until mid-March. In recent weeks, images of starving Palestinians, including children, have shocked the world and fuelled criticism of Israel over the worsening conditions in Gaza.

Asked on Fox News whether Israel should be doing anything differently to end the war and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, Mr Witkoff said: "We think that we're going to settle this one way or another, certainly before the end of this year."

He said Israel was open to further discussions with Hamas and the Palestinian group had signalled it was open to a settlement.

Questioned on whether there is a postwar plan for Gaza, Mr Witkoff said: "Yes, we've got a large meeting in the White House tomorrow, chaired by the president, and it's a very comprehensive plan we're putting together on the next day."

He did not provide details or reveal who would take part in the meeting.

The US State Department separately said Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Washington on Wednesday.

US ally Israel's devastating assault on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. It has also caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced the entire population and prompted accusations of genocide and war crimes, which Israel denies.

Mr Trump surprised the world earlier this year when he suggested the US should take control of Gaza, clear out its two million inhabitants and build seaside real estate.

He said the US would remove rubble and unexploded bombs and turn Gaza into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Mr Trump's proposal, but it was heavily criticised by many Arab and European states.

Mr Witkoff did not elaborate on the plan during the Fox News interview on Tuesday, but said he believed people would "see how robust it is and how well meaning it is".

On Monday, Mr Trump told reporters at the White House that he wanted to see the conflict "settled soon". Mr Witkoff's latest remarks indicate a scaling back of US ambitions.

“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive ending,” the president had said. “It’s got to get over with because, between the hunger and all of the other problems – worse than hunger, death, pure death – people being killed."

