UK’s standing in the world has diminished, Tony Blair warns in BBC interview

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair believes the country's standing in the world has diminished over the last decade and that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> has come to power at a time of “anxiety” for the nation. Mr Blair issued the warning during a wide-ranging interview with the BBC due to be broadcast on Wednesday night, which comes after Mr Starmer said “things will get worse before they get better”. The BBC's Amol Rajan asked Mr Blair – the last <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/labour-party" target="_blank">Labour Party</a> leader before Mr Starmer to win a general election – if he thought the new Prime Minister had a “mandate” to govern, or if his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/05/what-labours-victory-in-uk-election-means-for-the-middle-east/" target="_blank">majority in this summer’s poll</a> was due more to apathy with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/conservative-party" target="_blank">Conservative Party</a>. “Yeah, I think he’s got a mandate, of course. I mean, I think what you’re saying, not in these words, is that the zeitgeist is different,” Mr Blair replied. The former prime minister claimed there was a “pretty optimistic” spirit across the country when he came to power near the turn of the millennium, as he attempted to “lead the change” on racial and sex equality, as well as devolution. In contrast, he described the mood facing Mr Starmer's government in the UK today as “very different”, adding: “I think it’s more anxious. But it’s still a zeitgeist. And I think in the new government coming in and people wanting a sense of stability, wanting long-term problems solved and sorted out, you know … for sure there’s a mandate there.” During the interview, Mr Blair was asked to describe Britain’s standing in the world compared with 20 years ago when he was prime minister. Mr Blair replied that his foreign policy was “based on three pillars”: being the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US</a>’s “strongest ally”, being a “key” player in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe" target="_blank">Europe</a>, and the now-scrapped Department for International Development. “The truth of the matter is we are weaker on all three now. I mean, the Department of International Development is gone. Its budget’s been cut. We’re out of Europe, obviously. So we are no longer key players there," he added. “Are we America’s strongest ally? Well, that’s the question today. I mean, I think that our security and military still have a very, very close relationship, but politically, it's a lot more open to question.” During the interview, Mr Blair was also asked about his views on immigration policy, extremism, and claimed the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin</a> he knew while serving as prime minister “would never have engaged in such a folly as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>”. Mr Starmer set a sober tone before Parliament’s return from the summer recess, in a speech in which he warned that the government’s forthcoming Budget will be “painful” and asked the country to “accept short-term pain for long-term good”. He also said there was a need to be “honest with people about the choices that we face”. In a phrase which somewhat echoed the pop song <i>Things Can Only Get Better</i> by D:Ream, used by Mr Blair’s New Labour in their 1997 election campaign, Mr Starmer added: “How tough this will be and, frankly, things will get worse before they get better.”