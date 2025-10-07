Israelis pray for hostage deal on second October 7 anniversary

As Israel marked two years since the October 7 attacks on Tuesday, messages of remembrance and anger at the plight of hostages in Gaza poured in amid high expectations over talks in Egypt to reach a ceasefire with Hamas that could bring about their release.

Religious legislators, who make up much of the far-right cabinet, were offline for the Sukkot holiday, but opposition leader Yair Lapid posted on X that Israel “will remember and never forget”, and paid tribute to the hostages in Gaza, their families and Israeli soldiers.

The Democrats leader Yair Golan, who helped Israelis escape from Hamas during the attacks, toured the site of a music festival where around 400 people were killed. "Two years later, the wound is still open, 48 of our brothers and sisters are still there in hell," Mr Golan posted on X while at the site, referring to the number still being held captive.

Rebecca Bohbot, whose husband Elkana was taken hostage, posted on X: “I have no words left any more − enough is enough. Bring Elkana and all the hostages home now. Immediately.”

Eli Sharabi, who was freed from Hamas captivity in February, paid tribute to his wife and two daughters who were killed on October 7. He also called for the return of the body of his brother, which is still in Gaza.

A vigil to mark the two-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Reuters

“On 7/10/23 our peaceful and happy life became hell, mourning and unimaginable loss that will accompany me every moment until my last day,” he posted on Facebook.

“These days, I and the whole Sharabi family are holding our breath in the presence of hope, for the return of Yossi my brother for a proper burial, and the return of Alon Ohel, my dear friend, and all the hostages. We’ve suffered enough, we deserve a different reality. We want to start healing."

Israel’s army has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza and injured at least 169,000 since the 2023 attacks in which Hamas and other militants killed around 1,200 Israelis and took about 250 people hostage.

The mass movement to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a deal to free the remaining 48 hostages, of whom about 20 are thought to be alive, staged a flurry of demonstrations in recent days after US President Donald Trump put forward a plan that many Israelis view as the last chance to save the surviving captives.

Activists set up a Sukkot meal on the street near Mr Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence. Einav Zangauker, the mother of a hostage who used to support Mr Netanyahu politically but is now one of his most recognisable critics, issued a direct message to Mr Trump: “President Trump, please end this nightmare. Please make it happen. We can’t live without them.”

In Tel Aviv, women's activists in Dizengoff Square organised a vigil. The organisations involved said the day was “the moment of truth for the government of Israel”.

Explosions in Gaza have largely been a daily occurrence for the past two years. Reuters

“The people of Israel demand everyone home and will not forgive those who sabotage this opportunity. October 7, 2023 will only end when a deal is signed for ending the war and bringing all remaining hostages home,” the activist group said.

World leaders also expressed solidarity on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X that France stands “in solidarity with all the victims, including 51 of our fellow citizens … such an abomination must never happen again. Let us unite all our strength to fight anti-Semitism everywhere and to build peace”.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tribute to victims and said the UK’s priority is to bring about the release of hostages, “surge” aid into Gaza and find “a ceasefire that can lead to a lasting and just peace as a step towards a two-state solution”.

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

COMPANY PROFILE ● Company: Bidzi ● Started: 2024 ● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid ● Based: Dubai, UAE ● Industry: M&A ● Funding size: Bootstrapped ● No of employees: Nine

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Mobile phone packages comparison

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

EMILY%20IN%20PARIS%3A%20SEASON%203 %3Cp%3ECreated%20by%3A%20Darren%20Star%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Lily%20Collins%2C%20Philippine%20Leroy-Beaulieu%2C%20Ashley%20Park%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202.75%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Yabi%20by%20Souqalmal%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMay%202022%2C%20launched%20June%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAmbareen%20Musa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20u%3C%2Fstrong%3Endisclosed%20but%20soon%20to%20be%20announced%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eseed%C2%A0%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EShuaa%20Capital%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

CREW %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Squads Sri Lanka Tharanga (c), Mathews, Dickwella (wk), Gunathilaka, Mendis, Kapugedera, Siriwardana, Pushpakumara, Dananjaya, Sandakan, Perera, Hasaranga, Malinga, Chameera, Fernando. India Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Rahane, Jadhav, Dhoni (wk), Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Thakur.

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain. It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”. “Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said. The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco