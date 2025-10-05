Gazans voice hope and scepticism as momentum builds for ceasefire

Gazans voiced a mix of hope and scepticism on Sunday with talks set to begin in Egypt on ending the war, expressing doubt about the intentions behind US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

With Israeli and Hamas officials descending on Cairo along with representatives from the US and Turkey in an effort to chart a path forward, Gazans told The National that despite the progress, the bombing has not stopped.

"People still have some hope that this plan will succeed," said Kari Thabit, a Palestinian from Gaza city who is now sheltering in Deir Al Balah after being forced from his home.

"But I doubt the purposes behind this plan," he added.

Mr Trump on Saturday claimed Israel had temporarily stopped the bombing to give his peace deal a chance. But Gazans on the ground said the violence was unrelenting. Official Palestinian media reported that 70 people died on Saturday. In Gaza city, which Israel describes as a Hamas stronghold, Israeli forces continued attacks and warned residents the area is a "dangerous combat zone".

"Despite claims that the army’s operations have slowed down, people are still under threat, still being targeted, still displaced in masses," Mr Thabit said. "The massacres have not stopped.”

Egypt said it will host indirect talks on Monday between Israel and Hamas to work out details and “field conditions” of the release of hostages held by the militant group and Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli prisons. The exchange is included in a 20-point peace plan for Gaza set out by Mr Trump.

Hamas has agreed to free all 48 hostages it is holding and has accepted key parts of Mr Trump's plan.

But the group left some issues up for further negotiation, as well as questions unanswered, such as whether it would be willing to disarm, a key demand from Israel.

Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Israel had agreed to an "initial withdrawal line" inside Gaza and that "when Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be immediately effective".

Yousef Salem, a 35-year-old from Gaza city, told The National that Mr Trump was attempting to secure a deal before October 10, the date the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced. Mr Trump has made no secret of his desire to win the accolade.

“Trump is psychologically unstable, and he could turn against his own proposal at any moment," he added.

Mr Salem said Mr Trump's unpredictability, along with Hamas and Israel's "complete indifference to time or threats" mean the agreement could easily collapse, either before or after a hostage-prisoner exchange.

"I do not believe that the proposal, in its current form, is feasible. It will meet failure either before it begins or after its first stage, if Hamas agrees to proceed with it," he said.

"The possibility of the genocide resuming after the release of the prisoners is very high, meaning there are no guarantees of implementation. Hamas deals with everyone with zero trust."

He also voiced doubts about the plan's vision for Gaza, saying it was fixated on money.

"There is an economic – investment – colonial plan for the Gaza Strip taking shape behind the military scene, which Israel will continue with its hidden partners. The plan targets natural gas and the creation of a miniature alternative to the Suez Canal," he said.

Away from the politics, many Gazans simply yearn for an end to the violence.

"We know that our previous life in Gaza will never return as it was, but we just want to find some relief from the sounds of explosions and constant shelling,” said Mr Thabit.

“The only thing people want now is a bit of rest. We want to sleep in peace. People are exhausted – it has been two years of suffering."

