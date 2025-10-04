Full text of Hamas's statement in response to Trump's Gaza plan

Hamas on Friday issued a response to US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

The response came only hours after Mr Trump issued a deadline for the group to reach an agreement or face “hell”.

After the group issued a statement addressing the proposal, Mr Trump said he believes Hamas are ready for peace.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!” he wrote.

Here is the full text of Hamas's statement:

“Out of commitment to halt the aggression and the genocide campaign against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, and based on national responsibility and the preservation of our people’s principles, rights and higher interests, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) conducted in-depth consultations within its leadership, exhaustive discussions with Palestinian forces and factions and consultations with trusted mediators and friends, in order to reach a responsible position regarding US President Donald Trump’s plan.

“After thorough study, the movement made its decision and delivered the following response to the mediators:

“The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, appreciates the Arab, Islamic and international efforts, as well as those of US President Donald Trump, aimed at ending the war on the Gaza Strip, facilitating the exchange of hostages and prisoners, allowing immediate entry of aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip and opposing the displacement of the Palestinian people.

“Within this framework, and in a manner that achieves the cessation of the war and full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its agreement to release all Israeli hostages, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula outlined in President Trump’s proposal, provided that the field conditions for the exchange are met. In this context, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details of this process.

“The movement also reiterates its agreement to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats), based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.

“As for other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, these are linked to a unified national position, based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will participate responsibly and contribute fully”.

