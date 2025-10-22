JD Vance tells Netanyahu 'a lot of work to be done' on Gaza deal

US Vice President JD Vance told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there is "a lot of work to be done" to build on the ceasefire in Gaza, as a series of top American officials visit to keep it in place.

Mr Netanyahu lauded President Donald Trump's administration during a meeting in Jerusalem with Mr Vance, saying there has “never been anything” like the strength of partnership between the countries, despite reports of US concerns about Israel's intentions.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s office on the second day of his visit to Israel, Mr Vance said: “We have a very difficult task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but to rebuild Gaza, to improve the lives of the people of Gaza but also to ensure that Hamas no longer poses a threat to our friends in Israel.

"It's not easy. I think the Prime Minister knows that as well as anyone. But it's something that we are committed to in the Trump administration.

“I didn't know what to expect, honestly," Mr Vance added. "I know the President was here last week to welcome the hostages home and sign the agreement. A week later, there's a lot of work to be done but I feel optimistic about where we stand.”

A bulldozer clears rubble near destroyed buildings in Gaza city. Bloomberg

Mr Netanyahu said Israel-US relations are “changing the Middle East and the world”, after Mr Trump’s contribution this month in securing a Gaza ceasefire and wider peace deal. Mr Vance’s visit comes days after the agreement was put under strain because of widespread Israeli attacks on Gaza, sparked by a disputed incident in which two Israeli soldiers were killed.

A flurry of senior US officials have arrived in Israel this week. The New York Times earlier reported there was concern in Washington that Mr Netanyahu was working to scupper the deal, which is deeply unpopular with important blocs within his far-right coalition.

Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived first. They reportedly left Israel on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

With a fragile ceasefire in place for 12 days, focus has switched to the second phase of Mr Trump's Gaza plan. Mr Netanyahu suggested he is opposed to any role for Turkish security forces in the Gaza Strip as part of an international mission to monitor the ceasefire.

Mr Netanyahu said he and Mr Vance had discussed the "day-after" scenario for Gaza, including who would provide security in the territory shattered by two years of war.

US envoy Steve Witkoff, right, and Admiral Brad Cooper were among the senior American representatives joining JD Vance in Israel. AP

This requires Hamas to disarm and foresees the establishment of an internationally supervised Palestinian committee to run Gaza, with an international force supporting vetted Palestinian police.

Responding to a question about the idea of Turkish security forces in Gaza, Mr Netanyahu said: "I have very strong opinions about that. Want to guess what they are?"

Following his meeting with Mr Netanyahu, Mr Vance met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem. “I truly believe that the fact you're here is another brick in building the future for peace,” Mr Herzog said.

Mr Vance is expected to depart for the US on Thursday, after a trip to Jerusalem’s Old City, a source said.

