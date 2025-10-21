UK sends military officers to Israel to monitor Gaza peace plan

British military officers have been deployed to Israel to join American forces in supporting and monitoring the Gaza peace plan.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that planning officers led by a commander had been deployed to join the international effort.

“A small number of UK planning officers have embedded in the US-led CMCC [Civil Military Co-ordination Centre], including a two-star deputy commander to ensure that the UK remains integrated into the US led planning efforts for Gaza post-conflict stability," a Ministry of Defence spokesman said.

The mission is separate from the stabilisation force that will operate inside Gaza and has yet to be formed.

The UK government had earlier said that it had “no plans” to send forces to Israel. However on Tuesday the Ministry of Defence confirmed that British personnel would be active in the CMCC, set up by the US earlier this month under the peace plan championed by President Donald Trump.

The US has deployed about 200 troops to Israel to help monitor implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the transition to a civilian government in Gaza.

