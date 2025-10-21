JD Vance in Israel amid scramble to save Gaza ceasefire

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel on Tuesday as US officials scramble to keep the Gaza ceasefire deal alive amid reports that the US is concerned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to restart the war.

Mr Vance’s trip comes days after the most dangerous breach of the ceasefire so far, in which at least 40 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks following a disputed incident that saw two Israeli soldiers killed. The New York Times reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is concerned that Israel is trying to scupper the deal.

Mr Vance is expected to visit a US-backed task force overseeing the implementation of the peace deal put forward by Mr Trump. The vice president will meet Mr Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Israeli tanks near the border between Israel and Gaza on Tuesday. AFP

Senior Trump administration officials Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel on Monday and will be in the country at the same time as Mr Vance. The pair have so far met former Israeli hostages and held a meeting with Mr Netanyahu.

In a further sign of pressure being applied to the Israeli leadership, Egypt's head of intelligence was also due in the country on Tuesday for meetings with Israeli officials and Mr Witkoff, Egypt's state-affiliated AlQahera News reported.

Mr Trump has this month led a global push to end the war, which has resulted in the release of all living Israeli hostages held in Gaza in return for the freedom of almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails. Efforts to retrieve the bodies of dead Israeli hostages are continuing, with Israel accusing Hamas of deliberately stalling.

Hamas, which is working alongside a regional mission to extricate the corpses, says it is sticking by the ceasefire and that it is struggling to retrieve bodies because Israel is not allowing heavy equipment into the strip. Other points of tension include Israel’s restrictions on aid entering Gaza and the status of the vital Rafah border crossing into the enclave from Egypt.

Only 986 aid lorries have entered the strip since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, according to Gaza's government media office. The office said 6,600 lorries were supposed to have entered by Monday evening under the truce agreement.

Benjamin Netanyahu with the US special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, left, and Jared Kushner. EPA

Mr Vance's trip comes as senior officials in the region sound the alarm about the future of the peace deal. Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, a central mediator of the truce, accused Israel of breaching the agreement with its deadly strikes on Hamas positions on Sunday.

"We reiterate our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, particularly the transformation of the Gaza Strip into an area unfit for human life and the continued violation of the ceasefire," Sheikh Tamim said in an annual address to Qatar's Shura Council legislative body.

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) repeated calls for all border crossings into Gaza to be opened so more aid can enter. The UN has said there is famine in parts of the enclave.

"Sustaining the ceasefire is vital. Really, it's the only way we can save lives," said Abeer Etefa, the WFP's Middle East spokeswoman.

