Gaza ceasefire on brink as Israel strikes across strip

The ceasefire in Gaza is hanging in the balance after Israel bombed the strip following alleged attacks by Hamas militants in the south.

Israel launched strikes in the Rafah area on Sunday, saying it was firing at “tunnel shafts and military structures”. Official Palestinian media said five people were killed in a separate drone strike in central Gaza.

The Israeli military said enemy fighters “fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire” towards its troops, who were there to “dismantle terrorist infrastructure” under the ceasefire deal. A statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the attack.

Hamas denied responsibility for any attacks and for breaching the ceasefire, accusing Israel of continuing to “breach the agreement and fabricate flimsy pretexts to justify its crimes”. It said it had no contact with fighters in the area, near the southern city of Rafah.

The Palestinian group said it had also found another body of a dead Israeli hostage, as part of a handover that Israel says is taking too long. It said any Israeli escalation "will hinder the search, excavation and recovery of bodies".

Israel’s security cabinet convened after the attack. Mr Netanyahu’s office said he instructed security chiefs to “act forcefully against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip”. It is not known if militants were killed in the Israeli strikes.

Gaza city has been devastated by an Israeli offensive that began this summer. Reuters

Tensions were already running high following Israeli accusations that Hamas is stalling on the return of the bodies of dead hostages, Israel delaying the entry of humanitarian aid to the strip, and Mr Netanyahu’s vow on Saturday that the vital Rafah border crossing would remain shut.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Mr Netanyahu to resume military operations in Gaza. “I call on the Prime Minister to order the [Israeli army] to renew full-scale fighting in the Strip at full strength,” he said in a post on X.

“The false belief that Hamas will change its ways, or will even abide by the agreement it signed, are proving, unsurprisingly, to be dangerous to our security. This Nazi terrorist organisation must be destroyed completely and the sooner the better.” The far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted on X: “War!”

The left-wing politician Yair Golan said the attack “demands a resolute response [against Hamas] − only this way are the rules of the game set”.

“Absolute victory in the Gaza Strip requires building a moderate alternative government to Hamas − an issue that the government has abandoned and chosen absolute failure,” he concluded.

Members of Hamas search for the bodies of Israeli hostages in Khan Younis. AP

At least two Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Jabalia in northern Gaza on Sunday, medical sources told the official news agency Wafa. The sources said that ambulance teams were unable to reach the site because of the dangerous situation there, and because the area is designated by the Israeli army as hazardous.

Wafa also reported that two Palestinians were killed and several injured in an Israeli drone strike on Zuwaida in central Gaza.

Israel has meanwhile returned the remains of 15 more Palestinians to Gaza through the Red Cross, taking the total number of bodies handed over to 150, the enclave's Health Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said that 25 of the bodies have been identified so far.