Fog of war: Blame game over serious breach of fragile Gaza ceasefire

Conflicting accounts have emerged over what started Sunday’s military escalation in Gaza, the most dangerous breach of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas so far.

At least 40 Palestinians were killed in Israel attacks on Gaza following a disputed incident in which two Israeli soldiers were killed.

Israel blamed Hamas for attacks and threaten a heavy response, with some politicians calling for a resumption of the war. The group denied any knowledge and responsibility for “incidents or clashes” in Rafah, accusing Israel of “deliberately [violating] the agreement since the very first day of the ceasefire’s entry into force”.

Further fighting appeared to be have been averted as anticipation grew before the arrival in Israel of US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner. The men are Washington's senior negotiators, overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israel's airport authority announced.

Israel’s account was that Hamas operatives emerged from a tunnel and fire rocket-propelled grenades at an army earthmover, killing two Israeli soldiers, all within territory that Israel occupies under the ceasefire deal. The military also said that its troops were injured by sniper fire in the same area.

Mr Trump presented a more nuanced suggestion of what caused the death of Israeli troops. “We think maybe the [Hamas] leadership isn't involved in that, that it's some rebels within,” he said. “It's going to be handled toughly, but properly.

“As you know, they’ve been quite rambunctious. They’ve been doing some shooting, and we think maybe the leadership isn’t involved in that,” Mr Trump added.

"The Administration remains focused on implementing the peace agreement and we are working vigorously with our partners to do so. We’re not going to detail ongoing private diplomatic conversations," a US official told The National.

Hamas said in a statement on Monday that “communication has been completely cut off with the remaining units of ours” in Rafah since March.

Unexploded IED?

An Israeli tank along the Israel-Gaza border. AP

Another account, based on reported testimony from anonymous US officials, was that the initial incident in Rafah was caused by an Israeli vehicle hitting unexploded ordnance.

US journalist Ryan Grim said a White House source acknowledged that a bulldozer hit the munition and that the Trump administration “conveyed to Israel that they know what happened”, in a post on X.

Curt Mills, executive director of The American Conservative magazine, said in a post on X that a senior administration official explained that “Hamas did nothing. Israeli tank hit an unexploded IED that has probably been there for months.”

The Israeli military said it also opened fire on “Palestinian terror operatives” in eastern Gaza city on Monday morning, followed by a second group. In both instances it said the operatives crossed its “yellow line”, the part of the Gaza Strip that Israel holds under the current stage of the deal.

Two people were shot dead by Israeli forces in the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza city, medical sources told the official news agency Wafa.

Adla Massoud contributed to this report from New York

