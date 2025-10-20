EU pivots away from sanctions against Israel

The European Union has moved away from the possibility of imposing sanctions against Israel as a fragile ceasefire holds in Gaza.

The bloc's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas has said that the EU must now focus on how to support the ceasefire announced last week by US President Donald Trump.

"There is a lot to do in order to get humanitarian aid in," Ms Kallas said as she entered a meeting with the bloc's 27 ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

"The ceasefire held its first stress test. So I think this is a good first phase," she said.

Responding to a question from The National ahead of the meeting, Ms Kallas said on Sunday that "when it comes to sanctions, we are not able to decide tomorrow on the sanctions package, but work is ongoing."

Israel's military on Sunday launched a series of strikes on Gaza in response to attacks on its forces, killing at least 18 Gazans.

Mr Trump later said the ceasefire was still holding, adding that Hamas leadership was not involved in any alleged breaches, instead blaming "some rebels within".

Discussing sanctions on Israel has been a difficult process among the EU's 27 states, which have been deeply divided for the past two years over how to address Israel's war on Gaza.

The European Commission - the bloc's executive arm - in September proposed to sanction two extremist ministers and suspend Israel's preferential tariffs at an estimated yearly cost of €227 million.

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has said EU countries will not sanction Israel anytime soon. AFP

But sanctioning Israel now could backfire, EU officials said ahead of the meeting.

Positive steps

"Given the fragility of what is essentially a good way forward, I think most will see that we'll just keep things as they are, not act on it, but keep it there in order to also remind everyone that we expect positive steps forward," a senior EU official said ahead of Monday's meeting.

While sanctioning the ministers appeared unlikely because it requires unanimity, suspending preferential tariffs requires a qualified majority vote.

A few days after Mr Trump announced a ceasefire on October 10, the European Commission's chief spokesperson, Paula Pinho, said it may influence internal discussions on sanctions.

"Obviously such measures are proposed in a given context and if the context changes that could also eventually lead to the change of the proposal," Ms Pinho said.

This reversal has triggered criticism of human rights organisations, which have pointed at an EU review in July that found that Israel had violated its human rights obligations enshrined in a treaty that governs EU-Israel relations.

"Ceasefire or not, those egregious abuses persist and are incompatible with the agreement’s human rights clause," Human Rights Watch said in a statement. "Rather than easing pressure now, the EU should act on its own findings, uphold international law, and end the impunity that fuels Israel’s past and ongoing crimes."

Some EU countries have taken national measures against Israel due to failures to take decisions collectively. The Netherlands recently became the fifth EU state to say it would work on banning trade with the occupied Palestinian territories in application of a July 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice. Belgium, Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia have made similar announcements.

The BIO: He became the first Emirati to climb Mount Everest in 2011, from the south section in Nepal He ascended Mount Everest the next year from the more treacherous north Tibetan side By 2015, he had completed the Explorers Grand Slam Last year, he conquered K2, the world’s second-highest mountain located on the Pakistan-Chinese border He carries dried camel meat, dried dates and a wheat mixture for the final summit push His new goal is to climb 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level

Mobile phone packages comparison

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENomad%20Homes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelen%20Chen%2C%20Damien%20Drap%2C%20and%20Dan%20Piehler%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20and%20Europe%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20PropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2444m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Acrew%20Capital%2C%2001%20Advisors%2C%20HighSage%20Ventures%2C%20Abstract%20Ventures%2C%20Partech%2C%20Precursor%20Ventures%2C%20Potluck%20Ventures%2C%20Knollwood%20and%20several%20undisclosed%20hedge%20funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A